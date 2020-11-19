GTA Online weekly update 11/19: Running Back Remix and Diamond Casino Adversary Modes

It is time for this week's update in GTA Online, and now players can start mapping out the rest of their week in the game. Each Thursday, GTA Online likes to pull out a sort of "reset" button and encourage players to try out different game modes by allowing better rewards and payouts.

For this week in GTA Online, players will be able to earn Double Cash and RP on Diamond Casino Adversary Modes, Running Back Remix, and Gerald's Contact Missions.

This is great news for players who are about to start their journey in GTA Online as Gerald's missions are the first ones to be unlocked at lower levels. This means that players will be able to rank up faster than usual.

GTA Online Weekly Update 11/19

New Content:

Podium Vehicle: Autarch

2X GTA$ and RP Activities:

Diamond Casino Adversary Modes

Running Back Remix

Gerald’s Contact Missions

Discounted Content:

Thrax, $1,627,500

T20, $1,320,000

Sugoi, $550,800

Tug, $675,000

Toro, $1,225,000

Kraken, $927,500

Dinghy, $87,500

Speeder, $227,500

Marquis, $289,793

Jetmax, $209,300

Squalo, $137,634

Suntrap, $17,612

Tropic, $15,400

Seashark, $11,829

Yachts, 30% Discount

Yacht Renovations, 30% Discount

Podium Car: Autarch

"This is not a hypercar. It's not a sports prototype or a concept GT. It's something else. Something much, much better. And this isn't even an advert for whatever it is. The Autarch doesn't need an advert. It doesn't need anything it doesn't have already, least of all the approval of an irrelevance like you. No, you need it: more than you need money, dignity or life itself. Go on, we dare you not to buy it."

―Legendary Motorsport description

The Overflod Autarch will be available in the Diamond Casino as a potentially free vehicle for the lucky players who manage to land on the Podium Car in the Lucky Wheel in the Diamond Casino of GTA Online.

