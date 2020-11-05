GTA Online Weekly Update 11/5: Caracara 4x4, MC Businesses, Target Assault, and more

Halloween has come to an end and so have the festivities in GTA Online. Every horror-themed event will now pay out the usual RP and Cash. This week's update in GTA Online puts focus on Target Assault jobs as they will now net the player 3 times the usual Cash and RP in the game.

The update also provides enough incentive for players to revive their MC Businesses and potentially earn a lot of money. This is a good time for players to grind in MC Missions or Target Assault jobs.

The Podium Vehicle in the Diamond Casino in GTA Online for this week will be the Vapid Caracara 4x4 SUV.

GTA Online Weekly Update 11/5

New Content:

Skulls Livery for Thruster

Podium Vehicle - Caracara 4X4

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Advertisement

MC Businesses

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

Target Assault

Discounted Content:

FMJ, $1,050,000

Thruster, $1,925,000

Barrage, $1,116,500

Ramp Buggy, $1,440,000

Vagrant, $1,162,350/$1,549,800

Desert Raid, $417,000

Trophy Truck, $330,000

Clubhouses, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

Up Chiliad, Par Time of 01:10.10

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Little Seoul Park, Par Time of 01:10.00

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

ETR1, $399,000

LF-22 Starling, $825,000/$1,097,250

Vespucci Canals Nightclub (Free)

GTA$200,000

GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Caracara 4x4

(Image Credits: GTA Wiki Fandom)

The Southern San Andreas Super Autos description of the Caracara 4x4 reads:

"This is technically a pickup truck, in the same way that a machete could technically be used in self-defense. And if you so much as mention its six-wheel, machine-gun-toting big brother, the Caracara is going to defend itself all over your mangled corpse. You have been warned."

The SUV can otherwise be bought for $875,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos. For this week, players could potentially win the car for free in GTA Online's Diamond Casino by spinning the Lucky Wheel.

