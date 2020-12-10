This week in GTA Online, the Sterling GT will be available as the Podium Vehicle and Transform Races will net the player 3x Cash and RP.

As we near the release of GTA Online's biggest ever update in the form of the Cayo Perico Heist, players would like to rack up as much cash as possible. With big heists come the need to buy property and big setup costs. The Submarine HQ in the new update is no exception and will cost a hefty sum.

To make the most out of one's time in GTA Online, the player must always keep an eye out for the weekly update. Rockstar drops an update every Thursday that shakes things up in the game and offers players great opportunities to make as much cash and RP.

This week's bonuses should help players prepare for the upcoming heist.

GTA Online Weekly Update 12/10: Sterling GT Podium Car, Transform Races and more

Recently, a Reddit post on the r/gtaoline subreddit by u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit detailed this week's bonuses.

New Content:

Podium Vehicle: Sterling GT

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

TBA

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

Transform Races

Time Trials

Discounted Content:

Komoda, $765,000

Locust, $975,000

SC1, $961,800

X80 Proto, $1,890,000

Toyota Vios E Manual, $1,200,000

All Garages, 40% Discount

All apartments, 40% Discount

Arcades, 30% Discount

Facilities, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

Maze Bank Arena, Par Time of 01:17.80

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Vespucci Canals, Par Time of 01:53.00

"This Stirling GT is a landmark of Germany's proud history of helping flabby, self-loathing businessmen pretend they're Grand Prix drivers... for two minutes between freeway traffic jams. It's a tradition that's been around for at least sixty years, so while it's still pathetic, at least it got there first."

-GTA Online description