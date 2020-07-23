GTA Online Weekly Update 7/23: Deadline 3x RP, Progen GP1 Podium Car and more

GTA Online Weekly Update will be live in the game soon, and the active r/gtaonline subreddit has come through with details on the update once again.

The Weekly Update is how Rockstar Games have been able to not only retain a large section of the original player base but also bring in new players to GTA Online.

While it is not feasible to roll out huge updates like the Diamond Casino Heist or After Hours update, this is Rockstar's way of keeping things fresh in the game.

While Rockstar Games have been reluctant to add new vehicles to the game, players aren't necessarily demanding for more as there are plenty in the game already.

However, the developers do provide players with new liveries for existing cars from time to time. In addition to that, the Weekly Update brings a new car as the Podium Vehicle in the Diamond Casino and Resort every week.

GTA Online Weekly Update 7/23 Details

Subreddit: r/gtaonline

User: u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit

Original comment link

New Content:

Podium Car: GP1

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

Stunt Races, 2X

MC Business Sales, 2X

Deadline, 3X

Discounted Content:

Rampant Rocket, $555,000

Shotaro, $1,446,250

X80 Proto, $1,755,000

Tulip, $430,800

Blazer Aqua, $858,000/$1,141,140

Ruiner 2000, $2,808,000

The Progen GP1

Staying up-to-date with r/gtaonline is one of the primary ways through which you can get the edge over other players in GTA Online. The subreddit is extremely active and players can figure out new tricks while also getting tips from seasoned players in the game.

The subreddit hosts a GTA Online Mega Guide and Weekly Simple Question Thread every week. The thread is extremely useful and offers great tips for players to use in the game.

This week's Podium Vehicle is the Progen GP1, which would otherwise cost $1,260,000 from Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online.

Deadline Adversary Mode, which will be paying out 3x RP and GTA$, is an exciting game mode as well as a throwback to retro games.

