GTA Online Weekly Update 7/9: Stockpile Triple RP, Podium Car and more

Details for GTA Online's Weekly Update for July 9 has surfaced and fans can look forward to some exciting content.

The Stockpile Adversary Mode offers 3x RP this week.

(Picture Credits: GameFormative, YouTube)

GTA Online receives a weekly update every Thursday and brings with it a new Podium Car for the Diamond Casino and Resort, among many other things.

This is a great way to keep the player base engaged and to reward them for playing certain match types. Rockstar certainly gives players enough incentives to keep playing GTA Online.

GTA Online Weekly Update for July 9

New Content:

Podium Car: Vagner

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

Air Freight, 2X

Stockpile, 3X

Discounted Content:

Osiris, $1,365,000

T20, $1,540,000

Scramjet, $2,436,000

FH-1 Hunter, $1,860,000

RM-10 Bombushka, $2,670,000

LF-22 Starling, $1,650,000

Rogue, $720,000

Rocket Voltic, $2,016,000/$2,681,280

Ultralight, Free

Frying Pans, 50% Discount

Hangars, 50% Discount

Hangar Renovations, 50% Discount

Garages, 50% Discount

Time Trial:

Elysian Island, par time of 01:40.00

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Construction Site II, par time of 01:12.00

Video Guide

(Source r/gtaonline, User: u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit, original Reddit comment here)

Podium Car: Dewbauchee Vagner

The Debauchee Vagner

"This is what you get when you start from a truly blank slate. Take every preconception you had about hypercar design: every piece of received wisdom, every rock-solid assumption, every tried and tested formula - take them all and dump a hot, steaming pile of filthy ingenuity all over them. The Vagner is a message from the future: you're late." ―Legendary Motorsport description

The Podium Car can be acquired from spinning the Lucky Wheel Spin at the Diamond Casino and Resort in GTA Online. The Podium Car changes every week on Thursday.

This is a great way to make players come back to the game regularly in the hopes of getting their hands on a great vehicle for free.

