GTA Online Weekly Update 8/20: Pfister 811 Podium Car, vehicle discounts, triple RP events

Recently, Rockstar released a major update to GTA Online with the Los Santos Summer Special, which saw the addition of several new things to the game.
The update brought with itself a fleet of new cars, along with new collectibles, and co-op Missions added to the Super Yacht. The update also included vehicle discounts and double, triple RP events as usual.
The SuperYacht missions netted the players 2X RP and GTA$ in the past week, and players finally got to make use of their swanky yachts. This week's GTA Online weekly update has come through once again on the r/gtaonline subreddit.
GTA Online Weekly Update 8/20
source: u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit
original comment link: r/gtaonline
New Content:
- Podium Vehicle: 811
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Transform Races, 2X
- Trap Door, 3X
Discounted Content:
- Deveste Eight, $1,256,500
- Swinger, $454,500
- 190Z, $450,000
- Viseris, $437,500
- Savestra, $495,000
- Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
- Torero, $499,000
- Infernus Classic, $457,500
- Mamba, $497,500
- Sterling GT, $487,500
- Z Type, $475,000
- Akula, $1,949,500
- APC, $1,627,500/$2,164,575
- Ruiner 2000, $3,024,000
- Tug, $875,000
- Toro, $1,225,000
- Kraken, $927,500
- Dinghy, $87,500
- Speeder, $227,500
- Marquis, $289,793
- Jetmax, $209,300
- Squalo, $137,634
- Suntrap, $17,612
- Tropic, $15,400
- Seashark, $11,829
Time Trial:
- Pillbox Hill, Par Time of 02:16.00
Podium Car: Pfister 811
As one of the fastest cars in the game, Pfister 811 is an extremely appealing prospect as the Podium Car for this week. It can be won by spinning the Lucky Wheel in the Diamond Casino and Resort in GTA Online.
With the new Los Santos Summer Special update, players will now be able to refer to a timer on the Lucky Wheel that lets them know how long before they can spin the wheel again after spinning it once.
The Pfister 811 is one of the fastest vehicles in the game, and the players are excited to perhaps get their hands on it for free.
