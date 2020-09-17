GTA Online Weekly Update 9/17: Itali GTB, Overtime Rumble, Vehicle Discounts

It is that time of the week again, when GTA Online players can plan out the rest of their seven days in the game by focusing on activities that will get them Double and Triple RP and Cash.
The Air Freight Cargo will net players 2x RP and Cash in GTA Online, and the Overtime Ruble and King of the Hill will give 3x RP and Cash. The Progen Itali GTB will be the Podium Car for this week in GTA Online's Diamond Casino and Resort.
In order to win a Podium Car, players can try their hand in the Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel Spin. They are allowed to have one go at the Lucky Wheel once per day in GTA Online.
Also Read: PS5 Pre-Orders available earlier than expected
GTA Online Weekly Update 9/17
Source: u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit on r/gtaonline
New Content:
- Podium Car: Itali GTB
Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:
- Air Freight, 2X
- Overtime Rumble, 3X
- King of The Hill, 3X
Discounted Content:
- Zhaba, $1,260,000/$1,680,000
- Deluxo, $2,485,000
- LF-22 Starling, $1,650,000
- Tula, $2,334,000
- Swinger, $454,500
- 190z, $450,000
- Viseris, $437,500
- Savestra, $495,500
- Rapid GT Classic, $442,500
- Torero, $499,000
- Infernus Classic, $457,500
- Mamba, $497,500
- Stirling GT, $487,500
- Z Type, $475,000
- Hangars, 40% Discount
- Hangar Renovations, 40% Discount
Time Trial:
- Del Perro Pier, Par Time of 01:43.20
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Construction Site II, Par Time of 01:12.00
Also Read: How old is Lester in GTA 5?
Podium Car: Progen Itali GTB
"Lithe, focused, aggressive: if you've ever made passionate love to an angry jungle cat, you'll have an inkling of what it's like to take Progen's new Itali GTB out for a gentle spin. And if you've ever made passionate love to a stripped-down, track-ready jungle cat with a massive rear spoiler, you'll have some idea of what Benny can do to this thing."
―Benny's Original Motor Works description
Price: $1,189,000
Top Speed: 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h)
Also Read: PS5 Game Prices: What do players think of the $70 price tag?Published 17 Sep 2020, 15:03 IST