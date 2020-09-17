GTA Online Weekly Update 9/17: Itali GTB, Overtime Rumble, Vehicle Discounts

It is that time of the week again, when GTA Online players can plan out the rest of their seven days in the game by focusing on activities that will get them Double and Triple RP and Cash.

The Air Freight Cargo will net players 2x RP and Cash in GTA Online, and the Overtime Ruble and King of the Hill will give 3x RP and Cash. The Progen Itali GTB will be the Podium Car for this week in GTA Online's Diamond Casino and Resort.

In order to win a Podium Car, players can try their hand in the Diamond Casino's Lucky Wheel Spin. They are allowed to have one go at the Lucky Wheel once per day in GTA Online.

Also Read: PS5 Pre-Orders available earlier than expected

GTA Online Weekly Update 9/17

Source: u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit on r/gtaonline

New Content:

Podium Car: Itali GTB

Bonus GTA$ and RP Activities:

Air Freight, 2X

Overtime Rumble, 3X

King of The Hill, 3X

Advertisement

Discounted Content:

Zhaba, $1,260,000/$1,680,000

Deluxo, $2,485,000

LF-22 Starling, $1,650,000

Tula, $2,334,000

Swinger, $454,500

190z, $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

Savestra, $495,500

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

Torero, $499,000

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Stirling GT, $487,500

Z Type, $475,000

Hangars, 40% Discount

Hangar Renovations, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

Del Perro Pier, Par Time of 01:43.20

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Construction Site II, Par Time of 01:12.00

Also Read: How old is Lester in GTA 5?

Podium Car: Progen Itali GTB

"Lithe, focused, aggressive: if you've ever made passionate love to an angry jungle cat, you'll have an inkling of what it's like to take Progen's new Itali GTB out for a gentle spin. And if you've ever made passionate love to a stripped-down, track-ready jungle cat with a massive rear spoiler, you'll have some idea of what Benny can do to this thing."

―Benny's Original Motor Works description

Price: $1,189,000

Top Speed: 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h)

(image credits: gta base)

Also Read: PS5 Game Prices: What do players think of the $70 price tag?