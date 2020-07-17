GTA Online: Full list of car discounts from the Casino Update

GTA Online receives a weekly update every Thursday that helps in keeping the player base engaged. Rockstar Games has done a great job with not just attracting new players to GTA Online, but retaining a major portion of the player base.

The Weekly Update provides a good incentive for players to play more regularly. It usually brings with itself new Podium Vehicles, several discounts on properties and businesses, and most importantly: vehicle discounts.

Cars have always been at the heart of the GTA franchise, and GTA Online is stacked with plenty of great vehicles. From exotic European sports cars and supercars to raw American muscle, there's something for everyone in GTA Online.

The Weekly Update that was rolled out on 16 July brings several new discounts as well sees the return of Diamonds in the Diamond Casino Heist. Diamonds are awarded to the player after the successful completion of the Diamond Heist.

Vehicle Discounts in GTA Online Update

V-STR, $899,500

"Figuratively, obviously. This high-performance luxury sedan is the jewel in Albany's crown." -In game description

Rebla GTS, $822,500

"You're free. Free from the system. Of course, you're too cowardly for that. But one day you'll snap and you'll be glad you have the reliable Rebla GTS to speed you away from reality."

Vagrant, $996,300/$1,328,400

"So what if your life expectancy in one of these is measured in minutes - it's time to abandon responsibility and live recklessly." - in game description

Everon, $663,750/$885,000

"Bigger than a Liberty City apartment and less fuel efficient than an oil tanker, it's a two-ton bumper sticker saying "I don't give a f***". Don't sit in traffic, drive over it."

- In game description

Bugstars Burrito, $225,000

"Whether you relish the smell of fumigation agents or are looking to repurpose a classic Declasse like the grubby hipster you are, you'll find yourself in a vehicle that can be enthusiastically described as 'capable'."

-In game description

Retinue, $369,000

"From those humble beginnings it became one of the most successful rally cars of all time. And now, all that rich history makes it prime hipster bait for the soulful one-percenter for some authenticity. Yep, that's where you come in."

-In game description