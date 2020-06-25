GTA Online Weekly Update: Hunting Pack Remix, Podium Car, V-65 Molotok and More

GTA Online Weekly Update details have come through and they include great vehicle discounts and triple RP events.

The Podium Car for this week is the Declasse Scramjet.

It is time for the GTA Online Weekly Update as Rockstar has come through with quality additions to the game this week.

Since the addition of the Podium Car in the Diamond Casino & Resort in GTA: Online, players have been looking forward to the weekly update every Thursday.

This week's update includes several great discounts and Triple RP events. Reddit user u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit has released details of the update on the GTA Online subreddit r/gtaonline.

GTA Online Weekly Update Details:

New Content:

Podium Car: Scramjet

Declasse Rocket Vamos

Declasse Vamos 2000

New Contacts:

Wendy Darling

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

Nightclub daily income

Special Cargo sell Missions (only RP)

Triple GTA$ and RP Activities:

Hunting Pack Remix

Discounted Content:

B-11 Strikeforce, $2,280,000

Ruiner 2000, $2,592,000

Tyrant, $1,509,000

Tezeract, $1,695,000

Festival Bus, $682,500

Nightshade, $351,000

Nightclubs, 50% Discount

Clubhouses, 50% Discount

MC Businesses, 50% Discount

Time Trial:

Raton Canyon, Par Time of 01:16:60

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Davis Quartz, Par Time of 01:32.00

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

V-65 Molotok: $720.000/$957,600

Declasse Mamba: $298,500

Podium Car for this week: Declasse Scramjet

The Declasse Scramjet

"The Declasse Scramjet is the final proof that the greatest inventions are accidents. No one thought we had any need to jolt a hyper-stylized retro speedster thirty feet into the air and turbo boost it into the side of the nearest high-rise. But once it happened, and we saw the kind of potential it unleashed, there was no going back. This one's for the dreamers." -Warstock Cache and Carry description

The Declasse Scramjet is now available for free in the Diamond Casino & Resort's Lucky Wheel Spin.