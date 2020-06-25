GTA Online Weekly Update Podium Car: Declasse Scramjet

The GTA Online Weekly Update for June 25 is now online and the Podium Car for this week is the Declasse Scramjet.

The Declasse Scramjet is a weaponised vehicle that is available for purchase in the Warstock Cache and Carry.

(Image Courtesy: GamesRadar)

GTA Online has been a massive success for Rockstar Games and has earned a massive player base in the last few years. At its peak, the game raked in upwards of $700,000 per day in microtransactions- such as Shark Cards- alone.

Rockstar has managed to further expand the GTA Online fanbase while also retaining its already-existing fandom. They accomplished this by providing periodic content updates which add new elements to the game. Some of these updates include the After Hours update, Doomsday Heist and more recently, the Diamond Casino Heist update.

GTA: Online also has Weekly Updates that arrive every Thursday. These updates bring several vehicle discounts, a Podium car and Triple RP events.

The Podium Car can be won for free by spinning the Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino.

Podium Car for this Week in GTA Online: Declasse Scramjet

Declasse Scramjet

"The Declasse Scramjet is final proof that the greatest inventions are accidents. No one thought we had any need to jolt a hyper-stylized retro speedster thirty feet into the air and turbo boost it into the side of the nearest high-rise. But once it happened, and we saw the kind of potential it unleashed, there was no going back. This one's for the dreamers." -Warstock Cache and Carry description

The Scramjet is a weaponised vehicle that is capable of moving very fast. It can also deal quite a large amount of damage. It is now available in the Diamond Casino and Resort as the Podium Vehicle.

Advertisement

The Scramjet is an excellent vehicle to have as it not only looks great but it also serves a more functional purpose.

You are allowed one spin per day at the Lucky Wheel, with the possibility of winning a brand new car for free.

Also Read: GTA Online Weekly Update Details