GTA Online Weekly Update vehicle discounts: Retinue MK2, Everon, X80 Proto and more

As a way to reward players for their continued time in GTA Online, Rockstar gives it extravagant discounts on vehicles and properties every week. Players' grinds are rewarded with some great discounts this week with massive discounts on cars such as the Vapid Retinue MKII as well the as the Grotti X80 Proto.

To buy these vehicles on discount in GTA Online, simply go their respective site in the game's mobile phone Internet and place an order in whichever colour the player wishes.

The prices for the vehicles will be discounted automatically without any effort from the player.

GTA Online 11/12/20 Vehicle discounts:

Everon, $663,750/$885,000

Retinue MKII, $729,000

Retinue, $369,000

Komoda, $765,000

Rebla GTS, $705,000

X80 Proto, $1,890,000

Retinue MKII

"Some sequels try to reinvent what's come before and stand alone on their own terms; the rest are bigger, brasher rehashes of the originals. Vapid knew exactly what they were aiming for with the Retinue MkII - its predecessor's soft curves were replaced with hard angles and the overpowered engine and rally-ready suspension came back with a vengeance. This is an American car for the European boy-racer market that feels all too familiar, and there's no shame in that."

―GTA Online description

The Retinue MKII will be available for a discounted price this week in GTA Online, and is otherwise worth $1,620,000. While it might not be the fastest car around, it is certainly is one of the more impressive-looking cars in GTA Online.

X80 Proto

The cause of more UFO sightings across San Andreas than any other production vehicle of the decade, the Proto is the kind of concept car you get when your head of R&D is an 8 year old child with a stack of comics and a bowlful of MDMA. The future is here."

―GTA Online description

