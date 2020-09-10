GTA Online Weekly Update: Vehicle and property discounts 9/10

Every Thursday, Rockstar Games drops a Weekly Update that shakes things up in GTA Online, not by a lot, but just enough to keep things interesting.

It is always a good idea to keep an eye out for discounts on things that players require or might find a use for later on. In GTA Online, players can engage in various property and business sims. Sometimes, prices for specific properties or their renovation might be discounted.

For this week in GTA Online, several excellent properties and vehicles are on sale. Some of these can be resold if bought. Therefore, it becomes easier to make a profit on them since players would have bought them for a discounted price.

While you can always resell cars in GTA Online, some players like to build a collection of them.

It is totally up to the player to do what they want in GTA Online: resell the vehicle, or create a gigantic car collection.

GTA Online Weekly Discounts for 9/10

Landstalker XL, $915,000

Ardent, $690,000

Weaponised Tampa, $951,000/$1,264,830

Swinger, $454,500

190z, $450,000

Viseris, $437,500

Savestra, $495,500

Rapid GT Classic, $442,500

Torero, $499,000

Infernus Classic, $457,500

Mamba, $497,500

Stirling GT, $487,500

Zentorno, $507,500

Z Type, $475,000

Bunkers, 40% Discount

Bunker Renovations, 40% Discount

The Ocelot Ardent

"It's a rare car that allows you to be perfectly composed, effortlessly suave and extraordinarily violent all at the same time - and yet, somehow, the Ardent does all that and more. Behind the wheel of this masterpiece there's nothing you can't do: lose your pursuers, pop the dual machine guns, gun down the survivors, drop a pithy remark, open the champagne, have a quickie, drive into the sea, realize you've made a terrible mistake, and swiftly drown."

―Warstock Cache & Carry Description.

Price: $1,150,000

Discounted Price: $690,000

