GTA V Guide: How to play on Indian Legacy Roleplay Servers?

GTA V

Grand Theft Auto 5 has recently gained a lot of hype in the video game market, especially in India. Legacy Roleplay GTA V servers which were launched a long time ago are now finally available in India.

A lot of Indian YouTube streamers such as Rakazone Gaming, Sikh Warrior, Carryminati among others have started playing this game on Legacy Indian Roleplay servers and by watching their gameplay, the PC Gamers also started following suit. A total of 10 servers are available in India, and each server has a capacity of 32 players.

Talking further about the introduction of Roleplay, it is the way of living in the virtual or game by following strict rules and do a job to earn a living. This exciting concept was introduced a few months ago, but the main problem is unavailability of Indian server, which leads to failure in gaining popularity.

But finally Indian servers are available, and everyone can play it absolutely for free in these servers. Here's a quick guide on how to play on Indian Legacy Roleplay servers.

Guide to Play GTA 5 on Indian Legacy Roleplay servers

The steps mentioned below are for those who have already purchased and install GTA V on their systems.

Download & Install FiveM application in your PC.

After successful installation, open the FiveM application and locate your GTA V directory.

After that, click on servers and search Legacy Roleplay Servers India.

You will see a list of 10 servers.

Connect to any server and enjoy the game.

But some points that you will need to keep in mind before playing on these servers.

Read the rules carefully. If anyone is found disobeying the rules, that person will be slapped with a ban from all the ten servers. If you need any help regarding these servers, you can request for live assistance from their Discord support. If you are banned from all the servers, you can appeal in their forums. These servers are modified according to the rules, so any progress will not be saved in the GTA V rockstar social club account.

