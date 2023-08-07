Hanwha Life Esports vs. DRX League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer has reached its playoff stage, with the first match of round 1 featuring Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) vs. DRX. Although both teams have already qualified for the LCK Regional Finals, anticipation is quite palpable. HLE had a bittersweet start to their season. However, they now look like a strong contender to win the tourney.

Meanwhile, DRX barely made the playoffs after a rollercoaster ride at the LCK 2023 Summer Regular Season. However, they always find a way through the League of Legends Worlds. Hence, it'd be interesting to see if it's the same story this year.

Hanwha Life Esports vs. DRX League of Legends LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs Preview

LCK @LCK



Regular season 3rd place @HLEofficial has selected @DRXGlobal as their first round opponent!

The remaining team @T1LoL is automatically slotted to play @DplusKIA.



The first match of R1 is on Tue, August 8th, 5pm [KST]! pic.twitter.com/E5M9HN9O20 The 2023 #LCK SUMMER PLAYOFFS BRACKET is here!Regular season 3rd place @HLEofficial has selected @DRXGlobal as their first round opponent!The remaining team @T1LoL is automatically slotted to play @DplusKIA.The first match of R1 is on Tue, August 8th, 5pm [KST]! twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Prediction

Hanwha Life Esports had a slow start to the LCK 2023 Summer, as the star players of the team were unable to showcase their true potential. Kim "Clid" Tae-min, the jungler for HLE, faced backlash for his online controversies, leading to the team eventually benching him.

Subsequently, they fielded their challenger team's jungler, Jo "Grizzly" Seung-hoon. Consequently, he has become a vital pillar in the team's triumphant journey.

KORIZON @KorizonEsports [Official] @HLEofficial has chosen @DRXGlobal as their opponent in Round 1 of the 2023 Summer Playoffs. @DplusKIA will face @T1LoL.

In the LCK 2023 Summer Playoffs, after finishing in third place during the Regular Season, the team had the chance to select their playoff opponents. They made the smart move of avoiding T1 and instead facing DRX. On the other hand, T1 will be going up against Dplus KIA in their upcoming fixture.

After a disappointing LCK 2023 Summer Regular Season, DRX was edging towards elimination. However, somehow they were able to seize a few vital victories and emerge triumphant over the other bottom five teams.

Kwangdong Freecs fell to DRX on the final day of the Regular Season, while KT Rolster dealt a 0-2 blow to Liiv SANDBOX. As a consequence, DRX secured the sixth spot in the rankings.

LCK @LCK



Don't miss the 2023 The 5% odds. The return of the King. A superstar bear unleashed. 3 heavyweight champions. The shining rookie. A rollercoaster reaching it's peak.Don't miss the 2023 #LCK Summer Playoffs starting August 8th. pic.twitter.com/mkBoh4rHR0

It will not be a joyride for HLE for any reason since the overall team fights and team chemistry have improved massively for DRX. The match will be played in a best-of-five format, with the loser going home. The winner will face either KT Rolster or Gen.G Esports.

As for the prediction, HLE should be able to come out on top and win the series 3-1.

Head-to-head

Hanwha Life Esports and DRX have clashed a total of 16 times. In those, the former managed to grab 11 victories, while the latter only prevailed five times.

Previous results

Hanwha Life Esports defeated Dplus KIA 2-0 in their previous match in the LCK 2023 Summer Split Group Stage.

On the other hand, DRX came out on top against Liiv SANDBOX and won the series 2-0 as well.

LCK Summer Split rosters

Hanwha Life Esports

Top: Kingen

Jungle: Grizzly

Mid: Zeka

Bottom: Viper

Support: Life

DRX

Top: Rascal

Jungle: Croco

Mid: FATE

Bottom: Paduck

Support: BeryL

Livestream details

The LCK 2023 Summer Split Playoffs matchup of Hanwha Life Esports vs. DRX will be broadcast live on August 8 at 1 am PT/1:30 pm IST on the official LCK YouTube and Twitch channels.

