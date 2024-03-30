Hanwha Life Esports vs Kwangdong Freecs League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoff Stage is set to begin, and the first fixture will pit Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) against Kwangdong Freecs. The former finished the Regular Season in third place, while the latter was the sixth-placed team in the table. The winner of this fixture will proceed to the Upper Bracket Semifinals to face off against either Gen.G Esports or T1.

HLE, with its newly formed lineup, was expected to reach this point. However, the qualification of Kwangdong Freecs is quite surprising, and fans are excited to witness this underrated team's performance in the Playoff Stage.

Ahead of this highly anticipated matchup between HLE and Kwangdong Freecs at the League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs, let's jump into both teams' recent results.

Hanwha Life Esports vs Kwangdong Freecs League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs Preview

Prediction

Hanwha Life Esports showed great prowess throughout the LCK Spring 2024 Regular Season with a 15-3 record. Although both they and T1 had the same series wins, the latter finished above because of the total game-winning percentage.

HLE, with new signings such as Doran, Peanut, and Delight, dominated the rift against prominent teams in the LCK. As three of them played for Gen.G previously, the compatibility between them is truly exceptional. Furthermore, two former Worlds winners, Zeka and Viper, are currently in top-notch form.

Meanwhile, Kwangdong Freecs' journey in LCK Spring 2024 is quite exceptional. No one expected them to reach this far, as they were quite underwhelming in the previous few LCK events. However, Freecs showed great dominance against low-tier teams and defeated LCK juggernauts such as Dplus and KT Rolster.

It's important to note that the recent signing of Cuzz greatly inspired this Freecs lineup to shine through. He was great at his jungle pathing and team fight participation. Moreover, the botlane duo of Bull and Andil was also a significant aspect of their success thus far.

The best-of-five matchup between HLE and Kwangdong Freecs is expected to be pretty interesting, and victory can go either way. Also, the loser of this matchup will be eliminated, so the stakes are high.

As for the prediction, HLE is expected to win the series with a 3-1 scoreline.

Head-to-head

HLE and Freecs played against each other a total of 10 times. The former came out on top on six occasions, while the latter has four wins.

Previous results

HLE played against Dplus in their previous match in the LCK Spring 2024 Regular Season and won the series 2-0.

On the other hand, Kwangdong Freecs lost their previous series 0-2 against KT Rolster in the same stage.

LCK Spring 2024 Split rosters

Hanwha Life Esports

Top : Doran

: Doran Jungle : Peanut

: Peanut Mid : Zeka

: Zeka ADC : Viper

: Viper Support: Delight

Kwangdong Freecs

Top : DuDu

: DuDu Jungle : Cuzz

: Cuzz Mid : BuLLDoG

: BuLLDoG ADC : Bull

: Bull Support: Andil

Livestream details

If you want to watch the League of Legends LCK Spring 2024 Playoffs match between Hanwha Life Esports and Kwangdong Freecs live, visit the following websites:

Twitch : LCK

: LCK YouTube: LCK Global

The match timings are shown below:

PT : March 30, 1 am

: March 30, 1 am CET : March 30, 9 am

: March 30, 9 am IST : March 30, 1:30 pm

: March 30, 1:30 pm KST: March 30, 5 pm

Moreover, several Twitch streamers will host watch parties on their respective channels.

