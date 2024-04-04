Helldivers 2 player claims devs are "balancing things horizontally" instead of vertically like other games

Helldivers 2 has received regular updates since its release on February 8, 2024. The game has been out for almost two months and is going strong, mostly because of how receptive the developers have been to the community's complaints. Issues in this title are promptly dealt with and balance changes are implemented regularly.

Reddit user u/VIRUSIXI2 shared their thoughts about the game's balancing, saying:

"Helldivers is one of the few games that primarily balances things horizontally."

Most developers balance their games vertically, but Arrowhead Game Studios had other plans for its masterpiece. Let's take a closer look at what the Helldivers 2 player means by horizontal balancing.

How the Helldivers 2 developers are balancing things horizontally

Reddit user u/VIRUSIXI2 argued that most games you come across these days balance things vertically. What this means is that the more you play, the more equipment you unlock, and your gear also starts to get better depending on how much time you put into these titles. These new items can make your older equipment useless.

Helldivers 2, on the other hand, does things differently by balancing things horizontally for the most part. You unlock new weapons and gear as you put more time into the game.

However, this equipment does not make your older gear obsolete. Instead, each new unlock is a tool designed for a specific task or mission. This means a horizontal design offers more options to deal with certain situations.

For example, if you're dropping in for a Search and Destroy mission, you will probably stay away from weapons like the Anti-Material rifle since they will slow you down. Instead, you will choose to go for an assault rifle, SMG, or shotgun you unlocked.

Can't use the Anti-Material rifle when speed is of the essence (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios || YouTube/WayaliciousTV)

U/VIRUSIXI2 added that they believe the developers are encouraging players to try out different configs in different missions and that the game feels balanced when you play this way.

While horizontal balancing does encourage players to use different tools for different tasks, their final choice is ultimately up to them. Moreover, if you're playing in a party, then there's no point in all of you running the same loadout and weapons.

However, if you're solo, then you should approach your gear loadout based on what kind of mission you're about to undertake. Some players have also mentioned under u/VIRUSIXI2's post that the developers should make loadouts saveable for this reason. Regardless, whatever the team at Arrowhead Game Studios is doing is working wonders, and its approach should get more recognition.

