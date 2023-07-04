Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Lightning characters tier list

With v1.1 in Honkai Star Rail nearing its end, players acquired three new characters to try out in different activities. Some have excelled individually, while others work better with a team. Unfortunately, version 1.1 did not offer a Lightning character. One of the most-awaited characters in the game, Kafka, will become playable in a few days, with Lightning as her element.

Most Lightning characters are based on their roles in a team within an endgame activity, their pull value, and the investment each player has to make on a particular unit. This article ranks every Lightning character released in the game (v1.0 to v1.1).

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion. Readers should note that characters like Kafka won't be mentioned here since her playable kit hasn't been released.

Honkai Star Rail tier list for v1.1 (June 7 to July 19)

Tier list for Lightning characters until Honkai Star Rail 1.1 (Image via Tier Maker)

As mentioned, the tier list in the image above follows the character present in the current version of the game. Readers should note that being in the lowest tier of the list doesn't necessarily mean they are bad characters to use.

Since "power creeps" are common in Gacha games, there will always be a stronger character released with newer patches, outshining their previous counterparts.

At the end of the day, players are free to use their favorite character in any team, as most of Honkai Star Rail's content can be cleared with every unit in the game.

SS-tier

Jing Yuan's ultimate animation (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The best of the Lightning characters in Honkai Star Rail includes two characters from the Xianzhou Loufu. Jing Yuan and Tingyun can easily fit in any team based on their role against certain enemies. The former is an AOE DPS character whose damage output can be scaled via a follow-up attack, while the latter can increase her ally's outgoing damage and recharge their energy.

Both characters don't need much investment to work even in the endgame since Honkai Star Rail has enough resources, such as 5-star Relics and Light Cones, to offer for a single unit. Both have high usage rates in high-tier Simulated Universe and Forgotten Halls, two of the toughest endgame modes.

Tingyun (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

As of the game's current version (1.1), Jing Yuan and Tingyun can be considered masters in their craft.

S-tier

Bailu (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Being the only S-tier character on the list, Bailu is one of the best healers in the game. She is tied to the standard banner, where players can obtain her anytime. Bailu is also the only character in Honkai Star Rail capable of reviving an ally upon their death.

While her presence with other Lightning units can reduce the variation in a party, Bailu's healing and reviving ability can help even the weakest characters brute-force through the toughest challenges.

A-tier

Serval (Image via HoYoverse)

Arlan and Serval fall under the A-tier category in Honkai Star Rail, as they have been either a niche in terms of their kit or power crept by latter releases. Serval is the primary example of "power creep" in this case, as the release of Jing Yuan made her slightly impractical.

This doesn't mean the former is completely useless, as anyone without Jing Yuan can still use her against enemies with Lightning's weakness.

Arlan (Image via HoYoverse)

On the other hand, Arlan is a Destruction unit with health-management abilities, making him a risk in endgame content. Hence, other Destruction characters such as Physical Trailblazer, Clara, and Hook will always be better options.

