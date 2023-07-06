Supports play a great role in Honkai Star Rail and are indispensable to any team. The role of a support can range from simply healing to more advanced tactics such as debuff removal and buff stacking. As of version 1.1, Honkai Star Rail has several support-oriented characters spread across both 5-star and 4-star rarities. However, some units are undoubtedly better than others.

As such, this article will rank all the available supports into a definite list - based on the current game meta.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 support characters tier list as of July 2023

All currently available support characters in the game are represented in the tier list above. The tier list considers their roles and rarities in the current in-game meta as of July 2023. Players should remember that this tier list is subject to change in future revisions. This list does not include tanks.

SS-tier

This tier includes the best supports available in the game currently. These selections are absolutely indispensable and have no real alternatives at the time of writing this article. All the support characters available in Honkai Star Rail are rated as follows:

Tingyun

Luocha

Bronya

Silver Wolf

Tingyun retains her crown as the number one support. Her wide range of DPS buffs makes her indispensable on any team to this date. On the other hand, Luocha takes over as the best healing-oriented support character - largely thanks to his consistent heals and Talent perks.

Bronya remains an excellent buffer to pair with characters such as Seele, and Silver Wolf is the newcomer introduced with version 1.1, able to Impair targets and reduce their DEF.

S-tier

The S-tier list consists of supports outshined by their SS-tier counterparts but still remain quite viable across all content. They include:

Bailu

Yukong

Welt

Bailu drops down to S-tier this time, being wholly dethroned by Luocha. Despite the rank fall, she remains an excellent healer in Honkai Star Rail.

Yukong is the newcomer in version 1.1, being introduced along with Luocha. Her skills and perks are similar to Tingyun’s, performing admirably. However, the latter still retains an edge in being easier to use and set up for most teams.

Welt is the wild card in this list and can be built as a support/DPS hybrid. Welt can lock down enemy actions and apply Slow to dish out respectable amounts of damage.

A-tier

The final A-tier includes 4-star characters that are quite decent on their own but do not cover a wide range of niches as the prior units. They mostly include free-to-play units with decent endgame usability:

Pela

Natasha

Asta

Pela is an excellent 4-star Ice support. Her skills and Ultimate can dispel enemy buffs and Impair them for added damage. On the other hand, Asta is a more unique support in Honkai Star Rail. She is built around supporting Fire characters and is usually paired with the likes of Himeko and Trailblazer (Fire). Her Ultimate ability provides a Speed buff to all allies.

Finally, Natasha remains the best healer on this list, generating a respectable amount of heals using her Skill and Ultimate abilities. She is also the only choice for healers lacking the likes of Bailu and Luocha — both of which are 5-star units.

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for PC and mobile devices as a F2P turn-based game. A PlayStation port is scheduled to be released by Q4 2023.

