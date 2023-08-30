Honkai Star Rail has a host of events for you to engage in. They can be broadly divided into in-game and web-based events. Developer HoYoverse recently released a web event titled Come With Me, Take the Journey. In this event, you will be redirected to an external website and instructed to perform a series of tasks to unlock up to 480 Stellar Jades.

This article takes a look at all the necessary information about the Come With Me, Take the Journey web event and explains what you need to do to get 480 Stellar Jade.

How to get 480 free Stellar Jade in Honkai Star Rail's Come With Me, Take the Journey web event

To participate in the latest Honkai Star rail web event, Come With Me, Take the Journey, you must head on to the external website, https://hoyo.link/0VmdFDAL. From here, log in using your HoYoverse account ID and select the correct server. A unique “Invitation Code” will be generated per player, which can then be shared with returnees to unlock Stellar Jade rewards.

A breakdown of the rewards and their prerequisite conditions are provided below:

Sharing the code for the first time will net you 30 Stellar Jade.

A maximum of three friends can be invited as part of the Returnee event, with each returnee unlocking 100 free Stellar Jade. A total of 300 Stellar Jade can be earned this way.

Additionally, you can track the progress of the returnees and unlock 50 more Stellar Jade - provided you complete a series of missions. The missions include consuming 720 Trailblaze Power, finishing a Simulated Universe run, and completing a login streak of four days.

The Returnee missions in question are valid until October 11, 2023, 06:00 (UTC+8).

To qualify as a returnee, you must not have logged in for at least 14 consecutive days. You also must have completed the Trailblaze Mission called Jarilo-VI – Long Wait for the Blade’s Edge.

Successfully completing all the above requirements will earn you a total of 480 free Stellar Jade. All the rewards will be delivered to your mailbox in the game.

Honkai Star Rail will receive its much-anticipated 1.3 update on all eligible platforms on August 30, 2023. The patch is expected to bring a host of new content and improvements to the game.

For more Honkai Star Rail news and events, keep checking out Sportskeeda.