Honkai Star Rail 1.4 brings with it a host of returning events, coupled with new 5-star characters. Both Topaz and Jingliu will require players to grind through dozens of Planar Ornaments and Relic sets in an attempt to make the best build possible. Thankfully, developer HoYoverse has arranged for a return of the Planar Fissure event, which allows for double drops from the Planar Ornaments section of the Simulated Universe.

All the details regarding this rerun are listed below, along with its timings.

The Planar Fissure event returns to Honkai Star Rail 1.4 on October 20

As detailed in the Twitter/X post by the official Honkai Star Rail account, the Planar Fissure event will make its return to version 1.4. The event is set to run from October 20, 2023 (04:00, server time) to October 27, 2023 (03:59, server time). Players can enter the Simulated Universe and claim double the drops from the Immersion Device - and ultimately, twice the Planar Ornaments.

As a prerequisite, players must have unlocked World 3 of the Simulated Universe. Furthermore, they must have enough Trailblaze Power or Reserve Trailblaze Power in order to claim these items.

Miscellaneous details for the Planar Fissure event in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Players should keep the following pointers in mind when heading to the Planar FIssure event:

Double drops from all Immersion Devices are guaranteed within this period.

This extends into both Planar Ornaments and Trailblaze EXP, among other rewards.

The number of daily double drops is limited. Players can check the number of drops left on the corresponding event page.

Additionally, the double drops will not be reset for the duration of the event.

It is recommended that players schedule their timings accordingly to avoid missing out.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is available for PCs as well as Android and iOS devices. A PlayStation 5 port is also available, and it offers greater visual fidelity and consistent performance.

