Honkai Star Rail 1.4 was released on October 11, 2023, across multiple platforms. This free-to-play RPG from developer HoYoverse features regular events that engage the playerbase, offering them a variety of in-game rewards - such as Stellar Jade. A recent post by HoYoverse on Twitter/X has detailed the “Jolted Awake From a Winter Dream Strategy Guide” contest, which offers players a chance to show off their skills and win up to 6,000 Stellar Jade.

Details regarding the contest can be found summarized below.

How to participate in the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Strategy Guide contest

Expand Tweet

To participate in this Honkai Star Rail 1.4 event, players must create and submit original guides on the characters Jingliu, Topaz/Numby, and Guinaifen. Guides on the Aetherium Wars and Simulated Universe events are also considered eligible entries.

The event is set to run from October 12, 2023, to November 16, 2023 (23:59 UTC +8).

Participants will have to use the keyword “StarRail1.4” in the title, with the hashtags #gameguides and #HonkaiStarRail as well. The guides must be posted on the HoYoLab forum.

Rules and requirements of the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Strategy Guide contest

Following is the list of important rules to keep in mind when entering the contest:

Guides should contain both text and images. GIFs and appropriate embeds are also welcome, with a 500-word count at a minimum.

The guides can also be in a video format. Videos must be uploaded on YouTube with the description, "This video is a HoYoLAB strategy guide contest submission,” along with the appropriate post link. The video length must be over eight minutes.

Make sure to use original content for both the guide and cover/thumbnail.

Suggestive and harmful content within entries will be subject to disqualification.

Make sure to fill up your in-game UID when creating the HoYoLab account.

The list of winners is subject to the discretion of HoYoverse and will be announced on December 1, 2023 (14:00 UTC +8).

What is the list of rewards in the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Strategy Guide contest?

The following rewards are available in the Strategy Guide contest based on the rank of the winners:

First place : Five winners total. Rewards include 6000 Stellar Jade, 1x Jingliu Keychain, 1x Jingliu Character Stand, and 1x Jingliu badge.

: Five winners total. Rewards include 6000 Stellar Jade, 1x Jingliu Keychain, 1x Jingliu Character Stand, and 1x Jingliu badge. Second Place : 10 winners total. Rewards include 2000 Stellar Jade and a themed mouse pad (random).

: 10 winners total. Rewards include 2000 Stellar Jade and a themed mouse pad (random). Third Place : 20 winners total. Rewards include 1000 Stellar Jade and a Jingliu Character Stand.

: 20 winners total. Rewards include 1000 Stellar Jade and a Jingliu Character Stand. Participation Prize: All contestants are eligible for this prize. A HoYoLab background will be handed over at the end of the event.

For more Honkai Star Rail 1.4 news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.