Honkai Star Rail 1.5 tank tier list

Characters that take the Preservation route in Honkai Star Rail are experts at tanking damage. While many in-game figures have specializations in other areas, tank units are crucial for end-game activities since they can withstand enemy damage and shield teammates to prolong their own survival.

The top Honkai Star Rail tank characters as of version 1.5 are included in the list below. This article ranks all tank units and arranges them into tier lists.

Note: The views expressed in this article are the author's alone.

Tank characters tier list for version 1.5 of Honkai Star Rail

Tank character tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

The above image shows all characters who prioritize tanking skills, arranged in tier order from SS+ to B. They are evaluated on various tasks without considering Eidolon levels in order to get a fair result.

SS+ tier

Fu Xuan, a 5-star Quantum character (Image via HoYoverse)

These characters are experts in their specialties and provide excellent performance at minimal expense.

Currently, Fu Xuan is the only SS+ tier character in Honkai Star Rail. As the most recent Path of Preservation character in the game, her main goal is to mitigate pressure on allies so they may continue fighting for an extended period of time. She can also self-heal when her HP falls below 50%, which is crucial during strong boss fights.

S-tier

Gepard, a 5-star Ice element character (Image via HoYoverse)

These Star Rail characters require huge investments to make a big impact on the battlefield. As of right now, Gepard is the only tank character in the S tier. He is the only five-star character that can be obtained through the Stellar Warp banner and takes the Preservation path. Gepard excels at stopping his opponent's advances and safeguarding his allies.

A-tier

March 7th, an Ice element character (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

While characters on this level are decent, a higher Eidolon level might help them perform better. As of writing, March 7th is the only tank unit in this tier. At the beginning of the game, on March 7, players can acquire the excellent free-to-play tank character.

She defends her allies and stops an enemy's movement with her ultimate power, functioning as a tank unit.

B tier

Clara, a 5-star Physical element character (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Characters of this tier require substantial investments in the right equipment, resources, and higher Eidolon levels. The units in the B-tier are as follows:

Clara

Trailblazer (Preservation Path)

In the fight with Cocolia, the Trailblazer begins to move up the Preservation Road. With the exception of Clara, Trailblazers possess incredible equipment that enables them to damage and protect their teammates.

Although Clara is a fantastic tank unit, she chooses the Path of Destruction. Her armament focuses on reducing incoming damage rather than attacking influence. In addition, she repels any attacks and stands up for her companions.