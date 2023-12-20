Honkai Star Rail 1.6 tier list: All Physical characters ranked

The highly anticipated Honkai Star Rail 1.6 update is steadily approaching the release date, and is expected to usher in a shift in the combat meta as the debut of both Ruan Mei and Dr. Ratio is likely to influence the enemy line-up across the end-game. However, the Physical roster will remain unfazed for the most part, given that no new individual will be released from the element.

Therefore, now is a good time to discuss the ranking of all the Physical units. From DPS like Argenti to an F2P healer such as Natasha, the roster is quite versatile when it comes to team roles.

This article will arrange each of them in a tier list based on their expected performance in Honkai Star Rail 1.6. It is worth noting that this ranking has been created for educational purposes and, under no circumstances, renders any character useless.

Note: This article is subjective, and the ranking reflects the author’s opinions.

Tier list of every Physical character in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Physical character tier list (Image via HoYoverse)

The Physical characters have been arranged in SS, S, and A tiers based on their overall combat efficiency in Honkai Star Rail. Since most players do not have access to multiple copies of individual heroes, their performance without any Eidolon has been considered for fair judgment.

Here is an overview of the reasons behind their placement.

SS-tier

Argenti is an SS tier Physical character (Image via HoYoverse)

The top of the tier list comprises characters that have flawless abilities that allow players to make the most of them in the battle. The Physical units deserving of the top spot are listed below:

Argenti

Hanya

Both Argenti and Hanya were released recently, and have refined the entire elemental rosters. Although their abilities are quite straightforward, they offer significant impact on the battlefield.

S-tier

Clara deserves to be on the S tier (Image via HoYoverse)

The S-tier Honkai Star Rail characters come somewhat close to the ones sitting at the top. In the case of Physical elements, the following individuals have a separate identity and can still be used across various teams due to their strong abilities sets:

Clara

Natasha

Despite their good combat performances, both characters are unable to hit their stride as they have been subjected to power creep. It implies that Clara and Natasha have been replaced by superior individuals who contribute a lot more to a team.

A-tier

Luka has been replaced by better characters in version 1.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, the Physical units at the bottom of the list are somewhat usable for combat, as long as you acquire multiple copies of them. However, without Eidolon, the characters listed below might feel underwhelming:

Physical Trailblazer

Luka

Sushang

Honkai Star Rail has been around for quite some time now, and the usage rate of the specified units has steadily dropped across every patch.