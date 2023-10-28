Honkai Star Rail: Best teams for Planar Infinity Infinite Expansion Curio Plane

The second phase of the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update has introduced the brand new Planar Infinity event, which puts players through a series of combats until they clear the Final Trial. Designed by Herta and other Genius Society members, this renovation project introduces a few new gameplay elements to the existing Simulated Universe.

However, players will require a dedicated setup of four characters to clear all the challenges, similar to the usual simulation. This article details some of the best teams to use in the Infinite Expansion Curio Plane of the event.

What are the best teams for Planar Infinity Infinite Expansion Curio Plane in Honkai Star Rail?

Building a proper team that aligns with the opponent’s weakness is important for the Planar Infinity event in Honkai Star Rail, as it helps you tackle the Final Trial consisting of innumerous enemy waves. Since the weaknesses of the Infinite Expansion Curio Plane are Lightning and Physical, consider using the following setup to tackle its challenges:

Kafka+ Guinaifen+ Luka+ Luocha

Kafka DoT team (Image via HoYoverse)

The Kafka DoT team in Honkai Star Rail is one of the best options to use against multiple opponents in the Final Trial. Make sure to choose the Nihility Path, as it extends the damage to the entire setup.

Use Guinaifen in the team to stack some extra Burn damage on top of Kafka’s Shock. Luka can contribute his Bleed effect to the setup while increasing the damage taken by a target. He can also inflict Toughness Breaks on enemies with Physical weakness.

Lastly, Luocha serves as the solo healer for the team, keeping all allies alive throughout the combat phase.

Jing Yuan+ Tingyun+ Bronya+ Luocha

Jing Yuan's hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

A Jing Yuan hypercarry team in Honkai Star Rail can tackle the first Plane of the ongoing Planar Infinity event. This character is a powerful DPS that has access to the Lightning Lord persona, which periodically unleashes massive damage output on enemies.

Jing Yuan uses both Tingyun and Bronya to further amplify his damage output. The former also provides energy regeneration, allowing the general to use his Ultimate frequently. In contrast, Bronya provides an extra turn alongside increasing the ATK and CRIT DMG of the entire team.

Once again, use Luocha’s powerful healing application to sustain the entire setup in the Final Trial.

Clara+ Tingyun+ Lynx+ March 7th

The optimal Clara team (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, employ the standard Clara team to clinch victory in the first plane. She is a 5-star Destruction unit from the Physical roster who relies on her counterattack mechanics to inflict damage.

While both March 7th and Lynx can protect Clara in the battle, they can also increase her Taunt value, enabling her to get targeted more frequently. This way, she can unleash more counters to quickly debilitate the enemies.

Finally, Tingyun binds the entire team by providing the necessary ATK and DMG boost to the 5-star DPS.