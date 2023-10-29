Honkai Star Rail: Best teams for Planar Infinity Infinite Expansion Fragment Plane

Quite a few teams can be used in the ongoing Honkai Star Rail Planar Infinity event, which has introduced new gameplay elements in the Simulated Universe. This limited-time activity was originally a renovation project of Herta and other Genius Society members in which players must complete the challenges across five different planes, each unlocked on a daily basis.

The Infinite Expansion Fragment Plane is available from the third day onwards, presenting a new Final Trial where participants have to clear multiple enemy waves to obtain the maximum score.

Since the event offers a fair amount of Stellar Jades depending on the Trial Points secured, players are likely to wonder about the optimal teams to snag all the available rewards. Thus, this article discusses the best setups to use in the Infinite Expansion Fragment Plane.

What are the best Infinite Expansion Fragment Plane teams in Honkai Star Rail Planar Infinity?

Topaz + Himeko + Kafka + Fu Xuan

A hybrid-Topaz team for Infinite Expansion Fragment Plane (Image via HoYoverse)

Most of the enemies in the Infinite Expansion Fragment Plane are weak against the Fire element. Hence, Topaz is a great pick for the domain, as she can easily inflict Weakness Break on them using her Numby’s constant barrage of follow-up attacks. She synergizes well with Himeko, who also belongs to Honkai Star Rail's Fire roster. The latter can further extend the auto-attack mechanics whenever an enemy’s toughness is broken.

Use Kafka for additional follow-ups; this allows Numby to appear more frequently in the battle. Her Lightning DoT also provides sufficient damage to enemies, and more so on those targets that are weak against Lightning.

For the final spot, use Fu Xuan to mitigate most of the incoming damage from the entire team, keeping them protected throughout the battle.

Kafka+ Guinaifen+ Asta+ Luocha

The optimal Kafka and Guinaifen DoT team for the Planar Infinity event (Image via HoYoverse)

Select the Nihility Path and use this DoT team to easily tackle the third plane of the Planar Infinity event in Honkai Star Rail. Besides having Kafka as the primary DoT enabler, this team includes Guinaifen, the brand-new 4-star unit that also uses the lingering effect to deal damage to enemies.

When paired with Asta’s ATK boost, Guinaifen can inflict a consistent Burn on enemies, which grows significantly stronger. The former can also increase the SPD of the entire team, effectively improving their efficiency across every turn during combat.

Lastly, Luocha can keep the entire team alive using his powerful healing application.

Jing Yuan+ Tingyun+ Bailu+ Silver Wolf

Image showing the mono-Lightning team in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The mono-Lightning team in Honkai Star Rail is a powerful option to use in the Infinite Expansion Fragment Plane. It comprises Jing Yuan as the primary DPS, who can strike down multiple enemies with his AoE attack thanks to the Destruction Path. Considered a follow-up entity, his Lightning Lord can also benefit from all the Elation Blessings within the simulation.

While Tingyun can boost Jing Yuan’s DMG, Silver Wolf inflicts Lightning Weakness and DEF reduction on enemies, allowing the general to unleash powerful nukes. In contrast, Bailu serves as the solo healer for this team.