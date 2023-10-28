Honkai Star Rail: Best teams for Planar Infinity Infinite Expansion Nurture Plane

The Planar Infinity event is currently live in Honkai Star Rail 1.4, and it introduces new gameplay mechanics over the existing Simulated Universe. With the renovation made by Genius Society members, players now have to tackle an Ordinary Plane, followed by a Final Trial to complete all the objectives.

The new gameplay element certainly pushes Trailblazers to set up dedicated teams to face the powerful enemy waves by the end of each plane. That said, the second day of the event has unlocked the Infinite Expansion Nurture Plane, where Fire and Quantum are the recommended elements.

This article presents some of the best Honkai Star Rail teams to use in the domain, aligning with the opponent’s weakness type.

What are the best Infinite Expansion Nurture Plane teams in Honkai Star Rail Planar Infinity?

Topaz + Himeko + Asta + Fu Xuan

Image showing characters from the mono-Fire team (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Topaz is the freshly released 5-star unit in Honkai Star Rail 1.4, she has quickly found her way into the best team setup in the Planar Infinity event. She has enabled the use of a mono-fire setup that has sufficient strength to secure the maximum score in the Final Trial of the Infinite Expansion Nurture Plane.

While Topaz relies on her trotter’s follow-up attacks to deal damage, her efficiency increases in the presence of other characters that employ such mechanics. This makes Himeko a top contender, as she launches an auto-attack after Weakness Breaks. Together, they can tackle both single-target and AoE combat scenarios.

Asta, being the only Harmony unit from the Fire element, serves as the perfect support, boosting both the ATK and SPD of all allies. In contrast, Fu Xuan can sustain the entire team throughout the domain run using her damage mitigation and self-healing abilities.

Seele + Bronya + Himeko + Luocha

Seele and Himko is a powerful duo to use in the Planar Infinity's second plane (Image via HoYoverse)

Seele is a strong DPS to use in the second plane of the Planar Infinity event. She can easily break Quantum toughness and nuke elite enemies with her powerful single-target damage.

Bronya can provide an assortment of buffs, including an ATK boost and CRIT DMG, which will greatly increase Seele’s combat efficiency. The enhancement will also improve Himeko’s damage output while she tackles multiple enemies during combat.

Use Luocha in the final spot to restore allies' HP every time they take a fatal blow.

Qingque + Tingyun + Bronya + Luocha

Qingque at max Eidolon is an excellent hypercarry DPS in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Consider using Qingque’s hypercarry team in the second plane if you have her at maximum Eidolon. She is a prominent 4-star DPS from the Quantum element that can rival even 5-star units in Honkai Star Rail.

Tingyun is one of Qingque’s primary supporters, as she provides a massive ATK boost without consuming many Skill Points. She can also generate energy and increase the latter’s DMG via her Ultimate.

Besides, Bronya’s ATK and CRIT DMG buff pushes Qinque’s damage potential to the overdrive, rendering this team even more capable of decimating waves of enemies in the Final Trial.

Lastly, equip Luocha as the solo healer to keep the team alive throughout the combat phase.