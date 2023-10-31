Honkai Star Rail: Best teams for Planar Infinity Infinite Expansion Upgrade Plane

As the flagship event in Honkai Star Rail 1.4, Planar Infinity introduces players to a bunch of new gameplay mechanics that overlap with the Simulated Universe. The renovations made by Genius Society members have offered five different Planes set to unlock on a daily basis during this occasion. Each of them requires participants to complete the Final Trial, following Ordinary Plane, to access all the associated rewards.

With the Infinite Expansion Upgrade Plane unlocked on Day 5, players are likely to wonder what's the optimal setup to use in that domain to secure the most Trial Points.

Fortunately, this article presents some of the best teams to use on the final domain of the Planar Infinity event. It is worth noting that Ice and Quntum elements are the recommended weaknesses of this Plane, which influence the setups discussed below.

What are the best Infinite Expansion Upgrade Plane teams in Honkai Star Rail Planar Infinity?

Jingliu+ Seele+ Topaz+ Fu Xuan

The optimal team for Infinite Expansion Upgrade Plane (Image via HoYoverse)

A DPS-packed team will certainly yield the best result in the fifth plane in Honkai Star Rail's Planar Infinity event. Jingliu has one of the highest damage outputs in the game, and being a follower of the Destruction Path, she can easily tackle multiple enemies during combat.

In contrast, Seele and Topaz can unleash nukes on elite enemies, including the Abundant Ebon Deer in the Final Trial. Although both these 5-star units are suited to a single-target playstyle, they synergize quite well with each other, to the point that this setup is likely to deal the most damage.

The final spot is reserved for Fu Xuan since the team will require sustenance. Her powerful damage mitigation can easily protect all allies from incoming attacks.

Jingliu+ Bronya+ Silver Wolf+ Luocha

A Jingliu hypercarry team with Silver Wolf (Image via HoYoverse)

Since most enemies in the Infinite Expansion Upgrade Plane have Ice as their weakness, Jingliu serves as an excellent primary DPS in the challenge. Her hypercarry setup, in particular, can easily obliterate the final enemy wave.

Besides Jingliu, this Honkai Star Rail team includes Bronya as her primary support. She can provide extra turns and can also increase the ATK and CRIT DMG of your entire team, pushing your allies' overall damage output.

Silver Wolf is another support for this squad, capable of inflicting weakness on enemies alongside reducing their defense. This team will basically allow the Ice DPS to deal some extra damage while Luocha ensures that all allies are healed up throughout the combat phase.

Seele+ Bronya+ Pela+ Fu Xuan

A Seele hypercarry team with Pela (Image via HoYoverse)

Seele is still one of the strongest DPS as of Honkai Star Rail 1.4, and her hypercarry team is capable enough to clear the Planar Infinity event's challenges. The assortment of buffs provided by Bronya can greatly enhance her combat potential as well.

On the other hand, Pela can easily break the enemy's Ice toughness and reduce their DEF, making them vulnerable to Seele’s attack. This team is loaded with offensive capability and will require Fu Xuan’s defensive strength to survive the battle.