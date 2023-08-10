Honkai Star Rail character Tier list for August 2023

Honkai Star Rail is HoYoverse's latest gacha game that features a whopping 29 playable characters for the players to choose from and build with their resources. Each character belongs to different elements and paths and dominates the game's meta. While playing the space odyssey, you might consider which characters to build depending on the game's meta.

For those who need clarity regarding this, you are in the right place, as this article places every character of Honkai Star Rail on a Tier list depending on the meta.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

The Honkai Star Rail character Tier list

All playable characters of Honkai Star Rail are in a tier list (Image via HoYoverse)

The picture showcases list of all playable Honkai Star Rail characters classified under different Tiers. Each character is judged by the game's meta as of August 2023 and they are analyzed without any eidolons for an equitable judgment.

SS Tier

Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters under this Tier dominate the meta of the game and are phenomenal while operating alone or in a team. The Honkai Star Rail characters that are SS Tier are:

Luocha

Gepard

Seele

Silver Wolf

Jing Yuan

Blade

Bronya

Kafka

The characters mentioned above are overpowered and can trounce their opposition with very little investment in them. While in a team, they can effortlessly clear the end-game activities such as Simulated Universe and Forgotten Hall.

S Tier

Himeko (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters under this Tier are excellent characters shining in their roles and can vaporize anything with little investment. The characters belonging to the S Tier are:

Tingyun

Yanqing

Clara

Bailu

Welt

Yukong

Asta

Himeko

These characters are astonishing and fulfill their roles while in a team on the battlefield to melt through their adversaries. Each of them is an excellent pick to clear the end-game activities that the game offers to its players.

A Tier

Dan Heng (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in this Tier are subject to power creep and are great with an appropriate amount of investment.

Serval

Pela

Sampo

Hook

Qingque

Natasha

Dan Heng

All A Tier characters are great, but to bring out their full potential, they need a higher level of Eidolons and an excellent team to assist them on the battlefield. These characters can quickly clear most activities with a good build and team composition.

B Tier

March 7th (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail characters who fall under this Tier are power crept and overshadowed by characters excelling in the same field. The B Tier Characters are:

Sushang

March 7th

Herta

Trailblazer (Preservation)

These characters can perform well in the end-game activities such as Simulated Universe but require an abnormal amount of investment and teams made only for them to be under the spotlight.

C Tier

Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters under this tier have no value in the game meta-wise and are a prime example of power creep.

Arlan

Trailblazer (Destruction)

Arlan's kit requires him to lose HP to deal damage, which can be very deficient in various activities, and the characters are simply inferior.