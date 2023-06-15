Honkai Star Rail codes for June 2023: How to redeem new rewards

Aside from collecting Stellar Jades through Honkai Star Rail events and exploration, there are some specific ways to earn the Gacha premium currency outside the game. June has been quite busy for everyone since it has offered a lot of new content with v1.1. However, there are new redemption codes to be redeemed as well.

A total of 130 Stellar Jades can be redeemed by putting in the codes stated in the following article. Players should also note that redeeming a code in Honkai Star Rail can be done both from inside the game and outside. Be it HoYoverse's official website or a click within the main menu, the rewards will be sent to the in-game email.

All Honkai Star Rail redeem codes available in June 2023

The following list contains all the active codes in June 2023 and the rewards they carry:

BSN2EWMHA4RP: 50 Stellar Jades and 10,000 Credits.

50 Stellar Jades and 10,000 Credits. SURPRISE1024: 30 Stellar Jades, 3 Adventurer's Logs, 2 Dust of Alacrity, and 50,000 Credits.

30 Stellar Jades, 3 Adventurer's Logs, 2 Dust of Alacrity, and 50,000 Credits. STARRAILGIFT: 50 Stellar Jades and 10,000 Credits.

50 Stellar Jades and 10,000 Credits. GOODGAME1024: 3 Condensed Aether, 5 Travel Encounters, and 10,000 Credits.

Both the codes, BSN2EWMHA4RP and SURPRISE1024 are expected to expire sometime after the end of either the month or the update. However, STARRAILGIFT has no expiration date and can be redeemed anytime. Hence, it is recommended that players redeem the first two codes as quickly as possible.

Lastly, the GOODGAME1024 code is the newest reveal from Honkai Star Rail's social account. While this does not grant Stellar Jades, players are recommended to redeem this before June 20 for the ascension materials.

It should also be noted that Honkai Star Rail also has a Prime Gaming event for June 2023, rewarding players with Stellar Jades and other materials upon redeeming a unique code. An additional guide on the Prime Gaming event can be found within this link.

How to redeem a code in Honkai Star Rail?

Redeeming a code for rewards is fairly simple within the game. All players need to do is open their main menu and look for three dots located beside their username. Upon clicking on the "Redemption Code" option, the game will present a blank space with options such as "Confirm" and "Cancel." The following image provides a better idea.

In-game code redemption page (Image via HoYoverse)

Once the code has been pasted within the blank, clicking on the "Confirm" option will send the associated rewards to the user's in-game email. The code in the image above will become invalid after the expiration date, June 20.

How to redeem a Honkai Star Rail code through the HoYoverse website?

HoYoverse official code redemption page (Image via HoYoverse)

To redeem the codes without launching the game, players must head to this link and log in using their credentials. The third option that says "Redemption Code" is the space where all the codes will usually go. Typically, the rewards will be sent to the user's in-game email upon clicking on "Redeem."

