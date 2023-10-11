Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play game supported by various microtransactions. While it is entirely possible to enjoy the game without spending a dime, having easier access to a stockpile of Stellar Jade can be quite helpful. HoYoverse routinely releases a set of codes that offer this currency to engage the playerbase.

This article will detail all available codes for Honkai Star Rail as of version 1.4 in October 2023.

All active codes for Honkai Star Rail in October 2023

The following are the currently active codes for Honkai Star Rail as of October 11, 2023:

PT8TF72MQ93X : 50 Stellar Jade and 10,000 Credits

: 50 Stellar Jade and 10,000 Credits STARRAILGIFT: 50 Stellar Jade, 2x Traveler's Guide, 5x Bottled Soda and 10,000 Credits

STARRAILGIFT is not a new code and cannot be redeemed if it has already been used before. Players can also head to the Prime Gaming collaboration event for more rewards, which includes 60 free Stellar Jade.

The codes above are time-limited. As such, players must make haste before they ultimately expire.

How to redeem Honkai Star Rail codes

There are two ways to redeem codes in Star Rail, which will be detailed below:

Redeeming codes directly in-game

Refer to the steps below to redeem the code directly in-game:

Boot up the game on your device of choice.

Once logged in, pause the game to open up the Phone menu.

Click on the “...” button at the top-right corner of the UI.

Select the “Redemption Code” option and enter the code.

Hit the “Confirm” button to obtain the rewards.

Redeeming codes via an external website

Refer to the following steps to redeem the code if you do not have immediate access to the game on your device:

Head to the URL https://hsr.hoyoverse.com/gift .

. Log in using your HoYoverse account.

Select your Server to display the Trailblazer Character Nickname.

Once you have confirmed the same, enter the code and hit the “Redeem” button to finish the process.

These methods will deliver the contents of the codes into your in-game mailbox, from where they can be used immediately.

What can the contents of these codes be used for?

The two codes mentioned above can be used for leveling up characters and Light Cones. Of particular importance, however, are the Stellar Jades that are best used for summoning on the Event Warp banners featuring Jingliu and Topaz in the current version.

An alternative way to spend these Stellar Jades is to use them in refilling Trailblaze Power, which is not recommended at all.

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 was released on October 11, 2023, for the PC, mobile, and PlayStation 5 platforms. This free-to-play RPG borrows characters from the Honkai Impact series of games, combining it with delightfully strategic combat.

