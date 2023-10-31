Honkai Star Rail Fire character tier list for November 2023

HoYoverse's gacha game, Honkai Star Rail, has a wide variety of different elements. Among them, the characters wielding the Fire element are gaining popularity as the newest 5-star, Topaz & Numby, wields Fire. With the release of version 1.4's second phase limited-time banners, two new characters have joined the Fire element roster.

Those wielding it are one of the strongest in the space odyssey. Each unit in this roster excels in various fields, and Trailblazers may be curious about each character's ranks. This articles goes over all playable Fire units in Honkai Star Rail, ranked in a tier list based on their performance on the battlefield.

Note: The tier list is subjective and solely relies on the writer's opinion.

Fire character tier list in Honkai Star Rail as of November 2023

Fire character tier list for November 2023 (Image via Tiermaker)

The image above showcases the ranking of every playable Fire character in Honkai Star Rail as of November 2023. Each has been carefully examined without Eidolons for a fair comparison.

SS tier

Topaz & Numby (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in this tier is extraordinary and performs well on the battlefield. They can easily adapt to the situation, and are in possession of a flawless kit. The Fire character in Honkai Star Rail who deserves to be in the SS tier is:

Topaz & Numby

Topaz & Numby is the newest 5-star in this game. Following the Path of The Hunt, she excels in single-target damage and has a playstyle revolving around follow-up attacks. She synergizes well with any characters who can launch such moves.

S tier

Guinaifen (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in this tier can easily dominate the battlefield with little investment, and can grow stronger with proper team composition. The Fire characters in the S tier are:

Guinaifen

Asta

Guinaifen is the brand new 4-star in Honkai Star Rail, and she debuted in the second phase of version 1.4. Following the Path of Nihility, she excels in dealing DoT (Damage over Time) damage to multiple adversaries simultaneously.

On the other hand, Asta follows the Path of Harmony and excels in buffing her allies to enhance their damage. She is a supporting character, and requires some Eidolon levels to utilize her abilities to their maximum potential.

A tier

Himeko (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail character in this tier is excellent and can shine on the battlefield with a team specifically made for them. The Fire character deserves to be in the A tier is:

Himeko

The Navigator of the Astral Express is an excellent 5-star. She is a Fire DPS character focusing on follow-up attack damage. Himeko has gained more popularity with Topaz & Numby's release as the latter enhances her teammates' follow-up attack damage. She can easily clear most of the end-game activities in Honkai Star Rail when she is teamed with some specific characters.

B tier

Hook (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters here are decent and can shine on the battlefield with proper investment, Eidolon levels, and team composition. The Fire characters in the B tier are:

Trailblazer (Preservation)

Hook

The Trailblazer of Path of Preservation is excellent, but simply falls behind others treading on the same Path. They require a team and a considerable amount of investment to perform well on the battlefield.

Hook, on the other hand, can deal an exceptional amount of damage on the battlefield. She is a DoT (Damage over Time) focused character and can find herself among the teams based on DoT damage.