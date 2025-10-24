Honkai Star Rail Cyrene banner: 4-stars and Light Cones

By Argha Halder
Modified Oct 24, 2025 13:46 GMT
We look at Cyrene
We look at Cyrene's banner details in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Cyrene’s banner details in Honkai Star Rail have finally been revealed by the developers. She will debut in this turn-based gacha title alongside the upcoming update, which is scheduled to drop on November 5, 2025. This brand-new Remembrance unit will be featured with her signature Light Cone and a handful of 4-stars characters.

In this article, we will be looking at Cyrene’s banner in Honkai Star Rail, including the LCs.

Cyrene banner in Honkai Star Rail, explored

Characters

Cyrene's banner (Image via HoYoverse)
Cyrene's banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can start pulling Cyrene as soon as the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.7 update drops on November 5, 2025, until December 16, 2025. The role she played in the Amphoreus saga made her quite popular among the players. Thus becoming one of the most anticipated characters of the 3.x updates.

In Cyrene’s banner, several 4-star characters will be featured. Moreover, this Remembrance unit will be accompanied by several rerun units, Hyacine, Castorice, and Tribbie. However, the rerun 5-stars will be available in a different banner, but both will share the 4-star lineup.

Take a look at the following list to know what characters you can get during the first half of HSR version 3.7:

  • Cyrene - 5-star - Remembrance Path, Ice Element
  • Castorice - 5-star - Remembrance Path, Quantum Element
  • Hyacine - 5-star - Remembrance Path, Wind Element
  • Tribbie - 5-star - Harmony Path, Quantum Element
  • Moze - 4-star - The Hunt Path, Lightning Element
  • Lynx - 4-star - Abundance Path, Quantum Element
  • Pela - 4-star - Nihility Path, Ice Element
Light Cones

HSR 3.7 first half Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

As usual, Cyrene’s signature Light Cone, This Love, Forever, will be available in Honkai Star Rail version 3.7’s first half. Since the character will be accompanied by three rerun units, their 5-star weapons will also be featured in another banner.

The 5-star LCs will be featured in separate banners, but the 4-stars will be identical. Hence, there is a chance of players getting the same weapons boasting the latter rarity regardless of the Light Cone Warp events they pull in.

The following section lists every LC you can get during the first half of HSR version 3.7:

  • This Love, Forever (Cyrene signature) - 5-star - Remembrance Path
  • Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky (Hyacine signature) - 5-star - Remembrance Path
  • Make Farewells More Beautiful (Castorice signature) - 5-star - Remembrance Path
  • If Time Were a Flower (Tribbie signature) - 5-star - Harmony Path
  • The Story’s Next Page - 4-star - Remembrance Path
  • Boundless Choreo - 4-star - Nihility Path
  • Concert for Two - 4-star - Preservation Path
For more articles related to this turn-based gacha title from HoYoverse, Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

Modified Oct 24, 2025 13:46 GMT
