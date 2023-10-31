Honkai Star Rail Ice character tier list for November 2023

Honkai Star Rail has become well-known as a gacha title since it includes a large selection of characters from various components. There are several skilled members in the Ice line-up in particular, each with a potent toolbox of skills. With a few outliers, the majority perform well in their individual team roles to remain relevant in the current meta.

Trailblazers may be wondering which Ice characters in the current version are worth using. Because of this, we have listed each of them in this article's tier list according to how well they have performed overall in combat. Remember that the ranking is only instructive in nature and does not show a character as unusable.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tier list of every Honkai Star Rail Ice character for the month of November

Ice character tier list for November 2023 (Image via Tiermaker)

All of the Ice characters and their significance in the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 meta are displayed in the tier list above. For the sake of fairness, their performance has been evaluated without Eidolon because the majority of players won't have access to numerous copies.

Nevertheless, the unit builds and team composition will probably affect how effective they are, so some Trailblazers may see a different outcome.

SS+ tier

Jingliu, Ice element character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Ice characters from Honkai Star Rail at the top of the tier list are quite helpful in the current meta. Their usefulness and effectiveness in combat outweigh those of any other unit.

The Ice characters listed below are deserving of the SS+ tier:

Jingliu

Gepard

As of writing, Jingliu is currently the best DPS in-game, who can deal with enormous Ice damage and has the ability to hit multiple targets with her Crescent Transmigration state.

While Gepard is possibly the game's strongest 5-star tank. During battle, he can use his strong shielding skills to safeguard companions from approaching strikes. They make him indispensable in a variety of configurations since they enable him to support a whole team.

S tier

March 7th, member of Astral Express (Image via HoYoverse)

S-tier Honkai Star Rail units are generally highly powerful in a variety of difficult tasks. To truly thrive during combat, though, they need the right build and particular team configurations.

The Ice characters that are the best substitutes for the characters at the top are listed below.

Pela

March 7th

By dealing opponents with debuffs, Pela helps her teammates become more offensively capable. In version 1.4, she navigated through a variety of configurations because her defense lowering renders opponents more open to attack from teammates.

March 7th, on the other hand, is yet another excellent defense against the Ice Roaster, who can only guard one ally at once. She also has one of the strongest Ultimates, which has the ability to freeze opponents and quickly cause weakness breaks in an area of effect.

A tier

Yanqing, a 5-star Ice element character in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters on the A tier of the Honkai Star Rail are often a little weaker than the others. But as they gain more Eidolons, they become more powerful and effective at shattering ice shields.

The following Ice characters listed below are in A-tier :

Yanqing

Herta

Yanqing can be an S-tier character if proper investments are made, otherwise, he can be a little inconsistent.

However, Herta is the sole character that fits this slot, despite walking the Erudition Path, because she doesn't deal enough damage. She can only really work with a small number of characters, but that will probably alter when additional characters are added in a later patch.