Honkai Star Rail leaks have listed a great deal of information regarding future characters. These leaks have included very reliable information on both 4-star and 5-star units. While leaks for version 1.3 of the game are spreading like wildfire, Twitter user dimbreath has released additional information regarding the names of nine new units that are headed to the game post version 1.4.

9 new playable characters may be available soon according to a Honkai Star Rail leak

The Tweet, from Twitter user Dim (dimbreath) has confirmed the existence of a total of 9 upcoming characters. While the rarity and gameplay mechanics of the said characters are still unknown at the time of writing this article, their names have been successfully datamined. The nine new characters are as follows:

布坎南 or Buchanan

or 波提欧 or Botio/Porteo

or 塔露拉 or Talulah

or 芙蕾 or Frey

or 歌姬 or Diva

or 咕噜男 or Grunt Man

or 星期日 or Sunday

or 椒丘 or Jiaoqiu

or 翡翠 or Emerald/Jadeite Gallagher

It should be kept in mind that the English names of these characters are based on unofficial translations and are very likely to change on release. Furthermore, it is also speculated that some of these names are likely to be placeholders, with Sunday and Grunt Man being the most obvious ones.

Details regarding the appearance of said characters are also unknown, and players can expect a series of additional leaks related to these units to be made available soon. In the meantime, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda’s Honkai Star Rail section for further news and updates.

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023. The game is available as a free-to-play RPG for PC, Android, and iOS devices. A PlayStation 5 port is in active development, due to release sometime by Q4 2023. This turn-based strategic space odyssey borrows characters from the Honkai Impact series of video games, placing them in a unique setting of its own.