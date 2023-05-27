Honkai Star Rail livestream codes and how to redeem them

After the recent delay, Honkai Star Rail officials premiered their 1.1 Special Program, Galatic Roaming, on May 27, 2023. As the second major livestream since launch, a lot of viewers tuned in to watch the official announcement of new content and warps planned for the 1.1 update. The developers were also kind enough to share three redemption codes that can be claimed for 300 Stellar Jade.

Claiming them will reward Star Rail players with other resources such as Credit, Aether, and more. It is thus recommended that gamers redeem these before their validity expires.

Honkai Star Rail: New 1.1 Special Program codes and redemption guide

Honkai Star Rail 1.1 Special Program, Galatic Roaming, was recently aired live on the official Twitch and YouTube channels. The developers made various announcements that revealed upcoming content for the version 1.1 update.

Additionally, officials also handed out four instead of three redemption codes that players can claim for exciting in-game rewards. Here is a list of 1.1 livestream redeem codes:

ZTPTNMTX8LUF 8A6T6LBFQ4D3 DB7A64BW8LC7 CS75WMP976AK

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail

It is recommended that players claim all these redemption codes without delay to grab 300 Stellar Jades for free. These will expire 24 hours after their release in the 1.1 livestream. Hence, you have time until May 28, 2023, 12 am (UTC+8) to claim the rewards before they become invalid.

New players can also try STARRAILGIFT and HSRVER10JYTGHC for additional rewards, such as 100 x Stellar Jades and 20,000 x Credits.

How to redeem the 1.1 livestream codes in Honkai Star Rail

Similar to their popular IP, Genshin Impact, officials have prepared two methods for players to claim redemption codes in in Honkai Star Rail. They can choose any of the following methods:

Official redemption site

In-game "redeem" feature

Official redemption site to claim 1.1 codes (Image via HoYoverse)

Honkai officials have created the redemption site solely for the purpose of claiming rewards without launching the game. You can find this page on the official website under the More section, where you will need to log in using your Hoyoverse account.

Once logged in, you need to select the correct server and the official site should automatically search for your account. Then, you can use the character nickname to verify that the correct account has been selected. Enter the livestream codes in the prompt box and hit the Redeem button.

Find this in-game feature in the menu (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also use the in-game redeem feature in Star Rail to redeem codes. Follow these steps to find this feature:

Open the menu.

Click on three dots beside your account nickname.

Click on the redemption code.

Insert the desired codes in the prompt box and hit Confirm. Successfully claiming the redeem codes using either method will send the rewards directly to your in-game mailbox.

