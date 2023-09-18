Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG from the developer of Genshin Impact, HoYoverse. It has been due for release on the PlayStation 5 ever since its initial announcement during the Summer Games Fest 2023. HoYoverse has now set the official release date for the game on the PlayStation console as October 11, 2023. As part of the occasion, players can pre-order Star Rail on their console right now and receive a host of rewards.

Details regarding the pre-order bonus are listed below.

How to pre-order Honkai Star Rail on the PlayStation 5

The process to pre-order Honkai Star Rail on the PlayStation 5 is the same as for any other game. The required steps are listed below for reference:

Boot up your PlayStation 5 console. Head to the PlayStation Store. Navigate to the Search button, and type in “Honkai Star Rail” into the prompt when asked. Hit search to bring up the game. Click on the Pre-Order button and enter your payment information in the next tab. Complete the requisite steps to claim your pre-order bundle.

How much does Honkai Star Rail cost on the PlayStation

5?

The PlayStation 5 Store page for the game

Honkai Star Rail is an entirely free-to-play game, but is supported by microtransactions. It will be free to download for all PlayStation 5 owners, and does not require a PlayStation Plus account for accessing its multiplayer features either.

However, the pre-order bundle for Star Rail is not free, and costs around $9.99. Players are required to purchase the bundle in order to obtain a set of pre-order benefits, but the base game still remains free.

What does the PlayStation 5 pre-order bundle of Honkai Star Rail contain?

All items within the pre-order bundle (Image via PlayStation)

As depicted in the PlayStation Store, the pre-order bundle contains the following in-game items:

Star Rail Pass x2

150,000 Credit

80 Adventure Logs

50 Sparse Aether

10 Trick Snack

10 Bottled Soda

10 Life Transmitter

15 Traveler’s Guide (only unlocked if purchased before October 11)

5 Refined Aether (only unlocked if purchased before October 11)

5 Lost Crystal (only unlocked if purchased before October 11)

A copy of the game

While they are nice to have, they are in no way necessary or game-breaking - which is a good thing for free-to-play players.

In addition to the above bundle, a secondary set of pre-registration rewards will be handed out to everyone, regardless of platform:

10,000 Credits (100,000+ registrations)

5 Adventure Logs (300,000+ registrations)

5 Condensed Aether (600,000+ registrations)

Free 4-star Light Cone - The Seriousness of Breakfast (1,000,000+ registrations)

All items will be sent to the in-game mailbox after October 11, 2023 (UTC +8), following which they can be claimed and used at will.

