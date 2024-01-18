Honkai Star Rail Virtual Scentventure event: Objective, game modes, points system, and gameplay guide

The Honkai Star Rail 1.6 patch's second part is live, bringing a new event called Virtual Scentventure, which HoYoverse described as the "next big update event." This patch will remain available for another three weeks, and the new event challenges Trailblazers to engage in a unique test that entails facing imaginary adversaries. Players will receive Stellar Jades and other in-game items as compensation for accomplishing this.

This article will cover every aspect of the Virtual Scentventure event, including the objective, game modes, rewards system, and gameplay rules.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Virtual Scentventure event: Objective, game modes, and more in Honkai Star Rail

Expand Tweet

The Honkai Star Rail Virtual Scentventure event is scheduled to run from January 17 to February 5, 2024, as per HoYoverse's official announcement. This inclusion will provide a lot of rewards if players can complete all its challenges.

Objective

Elite enemies that players need to defeat to get higher rank and rewards in Virtual Scentventure event(Image via HoYoverse)

In this event, you will calculate the hazards related to human perception of scents released by Critters in the space station in a designated time frame, for which the Department of Ecology will certify you as a special tester.

To get this event's final test results, you must battle a succession of fictitious adversaries that the researchers have created to mimic the scents in the cloud.

To take on the event, bear in mind the following gameplay components:

Before starting a fight, you can read the elite enemy's illusion trait. Therefore, to dispatch them, it is required to examine their details and choose characters appropriately.

During the battle, you can activate separate additional effects by equipping up to two scent plug-ins.

This event will present a Remaining Action Value mechanic in the special exam. Based on the total damage done to the illusions, as well as the remaining value, the current stage score will be determined.

Game modes in the new Scentventure event

This new Scentventure event will have two different game modes, which are known as :

Normal Mode

Despair Mode

Two different game modes in the Virtual Scentventure event of Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Normal Mode

To destroy a particular adversary in this game event, you must choose an appropriate team while keeping an eye on your HP meter and how many turns you have used. That is because your rank will range from SS to C as a result of this.

Strong trial characters like Seele, Dan Heng Imbibitor Luane, and others are available for the event. If gamers play their cards correctly in the battle against the top opponents, it will be simple for them to get rewards.

Despair Mode

The adversary levels are fixed in Despair Mode, increasing this event's challenge and difficulty level.

Points System in the Scentventure event

Points and reward system in the new Virtual Scentventure event(Image via HoYoverse)

Players generally need to grind to obtain points. However, instead of points, they will receive a rank, along with a variety of rewards in Virtual Scentventure. This includes refined Aether material and Stellar Jade.

The event has the following rewards:

Stellar Jade 500

The Invaluable Tracks of Destiny resource

Relic Remains for upgrading gear

Traveler’s Guide for Character Advancement

Refined Aether materials

Gameplay guide for the Scentventure event

Trial characters that are available in this Virtual Scentventure event (Image via HoYoverse)

In this event, players can achieve multiple rewards like Stellar Jade, Relic Remains for upgrading gear, and more by completing all the event challenges.

To help you with this, here are a few ways that will increase your chances of clearing all of Virtual Scentventure's stages on the first try:

You need to form a powerful team. This includes a main DPS, one team buffer, a healer, and a sub-DPS or shielder. A party with characters in these roles will help you win against elite enemies.

Maintaining a high HP level for your teammates is important since it influences the rank that you will get after taking down an elite opponent.

If you don't currently have a strong build team assembled, consider using the trial characters available for this event, such as Seele, Silverwolf, Ruan Mei, and other units.

These methods should let the players win the fight on the first try in this new Star Rail event.