How to beat Lost Lace in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location, tips and tricks, and more

Lost Lace in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the game's most technical boss encounters, forcing players to deal with constant pressure while also learning how to retaliate against her relentless counterplay. Rushing is not recommended for this Act 3 boss fight, as Lace punishes impatience with brutal combos; instead, this encounter demands careful movement-reading, proper timing, and smart tool usage.

Ad

That said, here is a guide on beating Lost Lace in Hollow Knight Silksong, along with her location.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's views.

Where to find Lost Lace in Hollow Knight Silksong

You’ll encounter Lost Lace deep in the Abyss. The boss arena is marked on the map at the black globe location.

Lost Lace location in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

It’s a fittingly dark setting, and the tight space leaves little margin for error. The fight begins as soon as you step in, locking you into a fast-paced duel.

Ad

Trending

Also read: How to beat Lace in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location, tips and tricks, and more

How to beat Lost Lace in Hollow Knight Silksong

Lost Lace attack patterns

Lace’s style is all about aggression and baiting you into unsafe actions, so we recommend carrying the Architect Crest. Most of her attacks come in quick chains, punishing any attempt to dash in recklessly. Her key moves are:

Ad

Three-hit combos: If you close your distance from the boss without any proper setup, Lace often responds with a chained strike that cuts off your approach.

If you close your distance from the boss without any proper setup, Lace often responds with a chained strike that cuts off your approach. Sawblades and tentacles: These ground-based hazards force you to fight airborne. Staying on the floor leaves you boxed in with no escape routes.

These ground-based hazards force you to fight airborne. Staying on the floor leaves you boxed in with no escape routes. Orb projectiles: Fired from above, these track poorly if you move laterally. Staying grounded and walking sideways lets you avoid most of them.

Fired from above, these track poorly if you move laterally. Staying grounded and walking sideways lets you avoid most of them. AoE orb trap: Bright orbs appear in the air, filling the space except for thin safe zones. The trick is to find a gap and remain still until the attack ends.

Ad

Her patterns escalate in later phases, mixing mobility with wider arena coverage, which demands calm, measured reactions from Hornet rather than panicked movement.

Battle strategy

Duel with Lost Lace in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry)

The safest approach against Lost Lace in Hollow Knight Silksong is to let her make the first move and retaliate during her subsequent recovery period. Fighting on her terms works better than forcing aggression. When she lunges in, evade, wait for her combo to finish, and then sneak in a couple of hits before she resets.

Ad

When you see some distance open up, don’t dash straight at her, as it usually results in Lace attacking with her three-hit chain. Instead, close the gap with the Claw Line, which gets you airborne above her position while sneaking in chip damage. This lets you avoid being caught at her side, where she’s most dangerous.

Healing windows exist, but they’re narrow. The best moment for this is to take to the air just after Lace begins a long animation. Injector Band and Warding Bell are recommended for healing in this fight, though if you prefer raw damage output, swapping in Claw Mirrors works too.

Ad

Later phases introduce more hazards, but the same rules apply: react to Lace's setup, don’t chase blindly, and attack during the ending frames of her moves. Staying airborne using Double Jump against ground hazards like the sawblades and tentacles is key, while lateral movement helps counter the projectile spreads.

Tips and tricks to beat Lost Lace in Hollow Knight Silksong

Loadout matters: While no single setup is mandatory, Magnetite Dice and Cling Grip make the fight far smoother. The Dice can save you from stray hits, while the latter lets you stick to walls to avoid wave attacks.

While no single setup is mandatory, and make the fight far smoother. The Dice can save you from stray hits, while the latter lets you stick to walls to avoid wave attacks. Healing tools help: Combining Multibinder , Injector Band , and Warding Bell maximizes your ability to heal mid-combat safely.

Combining , , and maximizes your ability to heal mid-combat safely. Easy damage sources: Tools like Cogfly provide passive damage during chaotic phases, freeing you to focus on survival.

Tools like provide passive damage during chaotic phases, freeing you to focus on survival. Silk management: While Cross-Stitch is a strong parry option, many players save Silk purely for healing, especially during the later stages of the fight.

While is a strong parry option, many players save Silk purely for healing, especially during the later stages of the fight. Preparation pays off: Having every Mask Shard and all Needle upgrades before this fight makes the difference between being overwhelmed and keeping control.

Ad

Lost Lace thrives on punishing overextensions, but once her rhythm clicks, the fight shifts from overwhelming to manageable. By reacting calmly to her aggression instead of feeding into it, and leaning on a smart tool setup, her boss fight becomes a battle of precision rather than chaos.

This concludes our guide on defeating Lost Lace in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

Check out: How to get Fractured Mask in Hollow Knight Silksong

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.