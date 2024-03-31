How to best use Fighter vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Fighter vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 is easily the most newcomer-friendly class in the game, and perhaps the best choice for players who want a traditional melee playstyle. You can also choose Thief if you want a melee-focused playstyle, but honestly, it's better to use the Fighter, simply due to its defensive capabilities.

However, that's not to say the Fighter vocation is lacking in terms of complexity or depth. In fact, if you really want to delve deep into making your Fighter build viable against late-game adversities, you can find plenty of depth, especially after maxing it out and unlocking the final set of combat skills and upgrades.

Here's a comprehensive guide on the Fighter vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2, and how to best use it in combat.

How to unlock the Fighter vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2?

The Fighter loadout (Image via Capcom)

The Fighter vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 is one of the four starting choices you get when you first make your Arisen. After you complete the character creation you will be given the option to choose between Thief, Archer, Mage, and Fighter as your starting vocations. Depending on your choice, you will receive weapons and primary combat skills during the tutorial.

Once you conclude the tutorial and reach Vermund, you can change your starting vocation from one of the many Vocation Guilds in the area.

How to best use the Fighter vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2?

Contrary to what many newcomers might believe, the Fighter vocation is all about adopting a defensive playstyle. Yes, you do get a very capable primary weapon, which can be a Saber, a Broadsword, or even a Greatsword, but offense should not be your primary focus with this vocation. Your best and most powerful combat tool as a Fighter is the Shield.

The Fighter vocation is the only class in Dragon's Dogma 2 that is capable of wielding and using Shields. As such, many of the Fighter's combat abilities are bound to the Shield.

The default skill you get with the Fighter, i.e., Blink Rush is something you would prefer having equipped on you at all times. Apart from that, I also highly recommend Burst Strike, Cloudward Slash, Airward Slash, Fullmoon Slash, and Shield Summons. You can also add the Launchboard skill to your arsenal, for a more passive playstyle.

Most of the end-game skills and upgrades for Fighter are focused on passives, allowing you to easily grapple onto enemies and bosses, or boost your pawns to midair. Additionally, the Fighter can use the Shield to defend not only themselves but also the pawns from melee and ranged attacks.