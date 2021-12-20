How BGMI Lite might be different from BGMI upon release

There has been a lot of talk about the release of BGMI Lite, and users are waiting for the developers to make an announcement about it. Several influencers have already dropped numerous hints, adding to the excitement surrounding the game's launch.

Some players are also interested in knowing how BGMI Lite will differ from BGMI once released. They can consider the differences between PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite for the same purpose.

Note: This article only highlights a few of the significant differences that may be present if BGMI Lite is released.

Some of the differences that may be present between BGMI Lite and BGMI

1) Device requirements

BGMI Lite's requirements will be similar to PUBG Mobile Lite (Image via Tencent)

This is self-explanatory given that BGMI Lite will be a toned-down version of BGMI. The primary goal of the game's release will be to provide an exhilarating battle royale experience to those with low-end devices.

Users can expect it to have requirements similar to PUBG Mobile Lite. Hence, gamers with minimal RAM and device space will be able to play BGMI Lite.

2) Maps and gameplay

Maps will also be different between the games (Image via Krafton)

BGMI offers players several maps, including the classic Erangel and so on. On the other hand, it is highly likely that BGMI Lite will only possess the two maps that were accessible in PUBG Mobile Lite – Varenga and Golden Woods.

Additionally, the number of players in a game between both the titles will also mostly differ. BGMI Lite will have shorter matches featuring a lower number of players, offering them a quick-paced experience.

3) Graphics

This will be another significant distinction between BGMI and BGMI Lite. However, it is essential to note that BGMI Lite is designed for low-end devices. As a result, this is understandable.

Furthermore, when compared to BGMI, users in BGMI Lite will have fewer customizable options in terms of graphic settings.

Also Read Article Continues below

Aside from these, there will be several other differences between them, which players will know about when BGMI Lite is released. To stay updated with all the news about the game, readers can check out this section on Sportskeeda.

Edited by Shaheen Banu