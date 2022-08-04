How to claim this week's (August 04) free Epic Games Store title? Unrailed is up for grabs

It's another Thursday, and Epic Games Store is offering Unrailed as its latest offering to players over the course of the first and second week of August. By doing so, the Epic Games Store keeps up with its tradition of offering premium games to the community at no additional cost. While slightly different from other releases, Unrailed is a fun game that can provide hours of joy for any player.

The Epic Games Store has quickly risen in popularity within the PC gaming sphere since its debut with the Unreal Engine. Regular freebies are made available to users, and some of them have even been major titles like Borderlands 3. While Unrailed might not be such a big-budget game, it's still a unique opportunity for gamers. Moreover, the game is an excellent title, especially for those who are looking for some chaotic multiplayer action. The game also runs efficiently on several devices, making it an excellent choice to play with friends and family. However, the most important thing to know is how to redeem the game and add it to one's Epic Games library.

Unrailed provides some chaotic and thrilling multiplayer action in a simple setting and is free on Epic Games Store

First, players can redeem the game for free until August 11, the second Thursday of the month. The deal will expire at 03.00 pm BST, so players must redeem it before then.

Obviously, players will definitely require an Epic Games Store account to redeem the game. If they don't have one, they can create one for free from the game's website, with the process being quite easy. The account can also be linked to console accounts to enjoy crossplay in games like Fall Guys.

Once an account has been created, players must log in from a browser or the PC application of Epic Games Store. After logging in, players must search for the game in the search bar. They can also scroll down on the home page to find Unrailed as part of this week's free offering.

Players must then click on the game and go to its page. On the game's page, they must click on "Get," which will take them to the next part of the process. Ordinarily, players are required to add their payment details and confirm the final bill. However, they won't have to spend anything on Unrailed as it is currently available for free.

Once they press Confirm, the game will be added to their library. Players can download and install the game to enjoy it for free. If players redeem the game in the next seven days, it will be added at no cost and will be free to keep forever.

On the face of it, Unrailed is a relatively simple game. Players have to play together to keep building a track for a train to continue on its journey. However, it's easier said than done, as players will face several challenges. It also requires continuous communication and coordination among friends to ensure that the tracks are laid down properly. In general, it's an excellent game to spend time with friends and family, with a solid challenge to conquer.

