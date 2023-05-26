How to climb icy slopes without slipping in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom allows you to be very creative with how you solve any of its countless environmental challenges, including Shrines. Similar to the moment-to-moment gameplay structure of its predecessor, The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, this title features some really great puzzles. What is even more fascinating is that each challenge in this game can be overcome in a multitude of ways, granting players complete agency over their gameplay experience.

One such environmental puzzle involves getting past Hyrule's snowy regions and climbing the frozen, icy slopes to reach new areas as well as Shrines. Here's a comprehensive guide to help you easily scale icy slopes in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom without slipping.

Link's Ultrahand ability is the key to climbing icy slopes in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom excels at giving players options when it comes to its gameplay and combat. From exploring the vast open world of Hyruel to engaging in combat, this game never handholds you and gives you complete liberty over how you want to tackle the moment-to-moment gameplay.

This freedom is best illustrated by the plethora of environmental puzzles that allow you to be really creative with Link's abilities and Tears of the Kingdom's physics engine to craft unique solutions. Take scaling the icy slopes for instance. When you reach the mountains of Lanayru, you will face multiple zones that are blocked off by such slopes. You'll need to scale these to reach your objective.

However, due to the slopes being slippery, Link won't be able to climb them like any other surface. To scale them, you can simply use Link's Ultrahand and Fuse abilities to craft yourself either a bridge or a long wooden platform that you can land beside a slope to climb it. You can also use the Zonai Fan Devices and the protagonist's glider to gain some height and reach the top of an icy slope.

Alternatively, if you have an abundance of wood and some Zonai parts saved in your inventory, you can build a rudimentary flying machine to get you to the highest point.

The number of options you have to get past icy slopes in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is nearly endless, only limited by your creativity and the amount of Zonai Devices you have saved in your inventory.

Poll : 0 votes