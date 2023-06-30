How to complete A Bone to Pick in Final Fantasy 16

“A Bone to Pick” is one of the 76 side quests in Final Fantasy 16. You can initiate this side quest while completing the “Out of the Shadow” quest in the main story. This is the 35th main quest in Final Fantasy 16. Like most of the side quests in this game, you will come across “A Bone to Pick” in The Hideaway.

Since there are a lot of side quests in Final Fantasy 16, you might not feel like going through all of them. But “A Bone to Pick” is one of those important quests that give you a deeper insight into the world that you are playing in.

In this article, you will get to know everything you need to do to complete the “A Bone to Pick” side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

How to complete the “A Bone to Pick” side quest in Final Fantasy 16

You can encounter this side quest in the main narrative while progressing through the “Out of the Shadow” quest. You will find yourself in Clive’s Chamber, which lies in The Hideaway while doing so. You must do the following things to complete this side quest:

You must interact with the Reading Table to initiate the side quest. You will find that Charon needs help in this quest. So, you must go and find her. She will be in one of the nearby shops.

After you have spoken to Charon, you will have to search for a specific bone for Torgal. It would be best to meet Harpocrates, The Thousand Tomes's Keeper, to find this location. He will tell you to go to the Elder Antelopes in Cressida.

You can teleport to this place using the Obelisk at Martha’s Rest. Once you reach Cressida, you will be greeted by five Elder Antelopes. You must kill these creatures, take five horns from them, and return to The Hideaway.

Hand over the horns to Charon and then go to Harpocrates. You will have to talk to him to mark the completion of the “A Bone to Pick” side quest.

What are the rewards for completing the “A Bone to Pick” side quest?

For completing this side quest, you will get the following rewards:

1 Carvall’s Fang

500 Sharp fangs

500 Experience Points (EXP)

800 Gil

20 Renown

That covers everything you need to know about the “A Bone to Pick” side quest in Final Fantasy 16.

