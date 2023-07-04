How to complete An Inconvenient Truth in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 presents exciting side quests that demand exploration, interaction with specific characters, and defeating enemies. While the main storyline entails challenging missions, players can also engage in side missions with distinctive objectives. This often results in a unique and enjoyable gameplay experience.

Side missions in Final Fantasy 16 involve NPCs' requests that must be fulfilled. These often entail delivering specific items or gathering requested ones for the characters.

In Final Fantasy 16, participating in these side quests provides a refreshing experience due to the requirement of a series of interactions. Similar to the majority of them, "An Inconvenient Truth" also necessitates initiating a conversation with a character named Vivian.

This article offers a guide on accomplishing the task of finishing "An Inconvenient Truth" in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 side quest guide: How to complete An Inconvenient Truth

Final Fantasy 16's side quest, An Inconvenient Truth (Image via Square Enix)

During the main quest of Final Fantasy 16, Back to Their Origin, you can participate in this side quest.

To start it, you need to visit Clive's chamber in the Hideaway and interact with a Missive found on the central table. It will present you with an option called "In Search of a Lost Tome." You will initiate the quest by selecting this option.

Vivian is located near the Hunt Table area (Image via Square Enix)

Your task now is to engage with Vivian, who can be located near the Hunt Table area within the Hideaway. Once you have reached there, interact with Vivian, who will subsequently ask you to retrieve a book for her.

After completing the interaction, your next goal is to engage with Harpocrates. Proceed to the library section of the Hideaway, where you will find him seated at a table and interact with him.

Once the conversation with Harpocates concludes, your next objective is to venture into the Vidargraes region.

Open your map and select the region (Image via Square Enix)

To reach the Vidargraes region, open your map and select the region. Next, use the Fast Travel feature to reach there.

Once you arrive, head towards a place called Garnick. To get there, utilize your Mount Chocobo. Keep in mind that you may encounter various enemies along the way, so stay alert.

Upon reaching Garnick, you will come across a small abandoned village.

Examine the corner area of the room (Image via Square Enix)

Proceed forward and enter the house located in the center, distinguished by a sign (!). Inside the house, you will find a collection of books. Your objective is to obtain the one titled From a Distance.

Examine the corner area of the room, and you will discover the book. Once you obtain it, exit the house. Thereafter, a cutscene unfolds, revealing a strange individual who aggressively demands the book.

A group of adversaries (Image via Square Enix)

When you decline to hand it over, you find yourself encircled by a group of adversaries, among whom is a mini-boss known as the Inquisitor. Initiate the battle by utilizing the Eikonic abilities.

Employ powerful Eikonic moves to inflict substantial damage upon your foes. Additionally, make use of Precision Dodge to effectively block incoming attacks.

Upon defeating the enemies, you will be rewarded with Ability Points, EXP, and crafting materials such as 10 Clutchmine, 16 Wyrrite, 24 Steelsilk, and 24 Magicked Ash.

Once all the enemies have been eliminated, a cut scene unfolds, introducing the same peculiar figure who earlier demanded the book. This individual proceeds to provide an explanation of the book's history before vanishing.

Following this, your final goal is to return to the Hideaway and engage with Vivian to deliver the book.

Use Fast Travel to return to the Hideaway where you initially encountered Vivian. She will be located near the Hunt Board area. Engage in conversation with her and hand over the book.

This triggers a cut scene where Vivian narrates the history described in the book, concluding the quest. As a reward for completing it, you gain 5600 EXP, 30 Renown, and obtain a Scholar's Bonnet.

