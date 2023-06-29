How to complete Crystalline Lifeline in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 showcases a variety of side quests that bring forth distinctive and exhilarating challenges. These quests provide an immersive experience, demanding interaction with different regions within the game. The elements found within these side quests contribute to enjoyable gameplay as they offer worthwhile rewards. In Final Fantasy 16, certain side quests become available after completing the main missions.

Each side quest in Final Fantasy 16 encompasses various objectives, such as locating specific items in designated areas, defeating enemies, and engaging with random characters. Successfully completing these quests relies on your familiarity with the game's various regions.

In Final Fantasy 16, certain side quests become available after completing the main missions. Most can be found in the Hideaway, but the Crystalline Lifeline quest requires you to journey to Martha's Rest region.

This guide offers information on how to complete the Crystalline Lifeline quest in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 side quest guide: How to complete Crystalline Lifeline

Open the map and choose the Martha's Rest region (Image via Square Enix)

During the main quest of Final Fantasy 16, titled Holding On, you can access the Crystalline Lifeline. To do so, while in the Hideaway, open the map and choose the Martha's Rest region. Fast travel to this location, and once you arrive, make your way to The Fallen Gate area. There, you will encounter a character named Clarke, Fishmonger.

Engage with Clarke to initiate the quest, where you will be presented with two options. By selecting the first option, "I might as well have a look," you will begin the Crystalline Lifeline quest. This quest aims to find the Crystal in the nearby swamp and eliminate the dangerous Crabs that inhabit it.

Find the Crystal in the nearby swamp (Image via Square Enix)

Locating the swamp is straightforward since a marker will guide you to its location. The swamp can be found near the same area where you interacted with Clarke.

Employ your Eikonic powers (Image via Square Enix)

When you arrive at the Swamp, you will encounter a group of Crabs. Employ your Eikonic powers to unleash powerful assaults against these Crabs. Be careful, as they are capable of counterattacking and launching bubble-based assaults.

Take down each Crab, and as a reward, you will receive the Foul Crystal, along with a boost in Ability Points, EXP, 6 Gil, and 7 crafting materials known as Sharp Fangs. Once you have obtained the Foul Crystal, make your way back to Clark and return it to him. Upon finishing the quest, you will be rewarded with 1000 Gil, 10 Magicked Ash, 10 Wyrrite, and 18 EXP.

The crafting materials Wyrrite and Sharp Fangs serve a specific purpose in creating powerful swords. By engaging in side quests and successfully completing them, you will acquire these valuable crafting components. Once obtained, you can provide them to the Blacksmith, who will utilize them to forge powerful swords tailored specifically for you.

Poll : 0 votes