How to complete the EA FC 24 FC Pro Objective in 3 matches?

The EA FC 24 FC Pro Objective is a recent addition to Ultimate Team, and it's a fascinating set of tasks. While the new set doesn't offer any special cards, you can get some useful rewards ranging from kits to player packs. As there are 17 tasks, completing them can take a long time. Thanks to reliable content specialist Chem Expert, there seems to be an easier workaround.

Chem Expert's method will let you complete all these tasks within three matches (there's even a possibility of getting them done in two). This makes it extremely quick for you to solve all the tasks and unlock all the 17 kits that can be obtained.

Completing the EA FC 24 FC Pro Objective will unlock another different set, which will help you get more rewards as well.

How to complete the EA FC 24 FC Pro Objective quickly?

Per Chem Expert's instructions, you'll need to follow certain squad combinations while playing the matches. Additionally, every match will have a certain number of goals you'll need to complete to quicken up the process.

Match 1

3 English Players

3 Spanish Players

3 Dutch Players

1 Manchester United Player

1 Real Madrid Player

3 Manchester City Players

3 Atletico Madrid Players

Win the match

Score 2 goals with English players

Assist 2 goals with English players

Score 2 goals with Spanish players

Match 2

3 German Players

3 Brazilian Players

3 Italian Players

3 RB Leipzig Players

Win the match

Score 2 goals with Brazilian players

Match 3

3 Japanese Players

3 Swedish Players

3 Saudi Arabian Players

Win the match

That's all you have to do to successfully complete the EA FC 24 FC Pro Objective and all its 17 tasks. Once you complete the set, you'll unlock 17 different kits and badges.

PHzin became the new FC Pro Open champion (Image via EA Sports)

The second part of the EA FC 24 FC Pro Objective, unfortunately, can't be sped, and you'll have to play a total of 34 matches to earn all the rewards. The basic process is the same: win two games wearing every kit and badge you unlock (make sure to use the correct badge with the correct kit).

You can complete the matches across three different game modes, but Squad Battles should be the easiest option. You can not only control the difficulty of the matches, but you're also going to be playing against AI, making it easier to focus on scoring goals and winning the matches.

