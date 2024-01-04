How to complete the EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit objective in five matches

The EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit objective is an incredibly lucrative option to consider. This free objective set was renewed on January 3 and allows players to get many different rewards along with 1,000 Seasonal XP. However, completing all the tasks can take time if you don't strategize properly. While spending more time completing the tasks has no demerits, the EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit objective requires you to play with cards from different leagues.

In fact, you'll require 45 different cards spread across 15 different leagues to complete all 15 tasks. Thanks to reliable content creator Chem Expert, you can complete these tasks in just five matches.

The fastest way to complete EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit objective tasks

As mentioned, you must play at least five games to complete all the tasks. You can, of course, choose to play more, which will offer you freedom in terms of team building.

Here are the best squad combinations to use if completing the EA FC 24 Themed Team Pursuit objective tasks quickly is your sole goal.

Game 1: 4 Serie A+ 3 Eredivisie + 2 Liga F

Game 2: 4 Premier League + 3 Super Lig + 2 NWSL

Game 3: 4 Bundesliga + 3 Liga Portugal + 2 WSL

Game 4: 4 Ligue 1 + 3 MLS + 2 Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga

Game 5: 4 La Liga + 3 Roshn Saudi League + 2 D1 Arkema

There are certain points to note if you use these combinations, including:

You can use any combination in any match. The order mentioned here is just one example.

You can also opt for different combinations, but it should always be (4+3+2) to finish the tasks quickly.

The combinations mentioned here have been posted by Chem Expert, and they're quite complimentary in nature. In other words, the chances of successful league chemistry will be relatively higher if you follow the same combinations.

Every combination utilizes nine spots. You can use the two remaining spots for your Evolution candidate and your Beats Haaland/Euro player to complete more objectives.

While you can complete these tasks across different game modes, the best option is Squad Battles. This mode lets you play against the AI, allowing you to control the overall difficulty level of the matches. As a result, you can prevent any losses in the process.