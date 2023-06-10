How to complete Forza Horizon 5 Seek and Enjoy treasure hunt in Series 21

Forza Horizon 5's latest update (Series 21) brings a host of new seasonal activities for you to complete, including a fresh new treasure hunt titled Seek and Enjoy, which lets you earn a whopping 250,000 credits in just a few minutes. Similar to other treasure hunt events, Seek and Enjoy will have you explore the map of Mexico in search of clues and the treasure chest.

The previous few seasonal treasure hunts have been quite lackluster when it comes to the prize pool and the amount of work it entails to find them while following the rather cryptic riddles. However, the latest iteration has made some serious changes making these activities worthwhile.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how you can easily complete the Seek and Enjoy treasure hunt in Forza Horizon 5's Series 21 update.

Where can you find the treasure for Seek and Enjoy treasure hunt in Forza Horizon 5's Series 21?

Much like the recent treasure hunts in Forza Horizon 5, the Seek and Enjoy quest will have you following a few objectives to finally reach the area where you can find the treasure chest.

The Seek and Enjoy treasure hunt is part of the Winter Season playlist and requires you to follow the Balloon Trail at the southern part of the map towards the west of the Sierra Verde Dam. You can find the start of the first Pathfinder by heading towards the Ridge Crest danger sign, which can be found within the western part of Cordillera.

To complete the first Pathfinder task, you only need to complete the danger sign jump, which will land you near the ruins at the drag strip. Completing the danger sign jump will allow you to continue to the next part of the treasure hunt. From here, you will need to head towards the northeastern part of the map, i.e., the magnificent sea shores of Playa Tranquila, where you can find the balloons among the beach huts.

Then head towards the Ek Balam forests for the final Pathfinder challenge. The trials' starting balloons can be found towards the southeast of the ruins nearby.

Once you complete the final trailblazer challenge, you will be given the location of the treasure chest towards the south of Cascadas De Agua Azul, where you can find the chest hidden behind a wooden shed. Simply break the chest by driving into it to claim your prize of 250,000 credits, which should be enough for you to get a new car and a few upgrades for it in Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

