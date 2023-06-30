How to complete Friend of the People in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 provides players with a wide range of side quests that offer challenging gameplay. While the main storyline has tremendous action-packed gameplay, engaging in the side quests enhances the overall immersion and excitement. These side quests offer various elements such as exploration, hunting powerful creatures, delivering specific items, and interacting with random characters.

Some side quests in Final Fantasy 16 necessitate completion through acts of mercy. An example is the "Friend of the People" side quest, where you're tasked with delivering food to Bearers who work tirelessly without breaks. These types of quests go beyond mere objectives and immerse you in the game's world, providing insights into the events and situations in different regions.

This guide provides information on how to successfully complete the quest known as Friend of the People in Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy 16 side quest guide: How to complete Friend of the People

Open your map and choose the Northreach area (Image via Square Enix)

The Friend of the People quest becomes available during the main storyline of Final Fantasy 16, known as The Dame. To embark on this quest, you must journey to the Northreach region. Open your map, choose the Northreach area, and then use Fast Travel to reach the location. You can conveniently access the Northreach region from the Hideaway.

You will have two choices when talking to Mathieu (Image via Square Enix)

Initiating the quest is straightforward once you arrive in the Northreach region through fast travel. Simply locate Mathieu, who will be marked (!) on your map, and meet up with him to begin the quest. You will have two choices when talking to Mathieu:

Sure, what can I do to help?

Find someone else to ask.

Choose the first option. After selecting it, you will initiate the quest. This task involves delivering food called Comestibles to three individuals called Bearers. Mathieu prepares these meals for the Bearers, who work tirelessly without breaks in Northreach's Garrison.

Bearers possess special magical abilities and are constantly engaged in their work. Due to their tough working schedules, Mathieu requests your assistance in fulfilling this objective on behalf of humanity.

Tracking the Bearers is simple since there will be a guiding marker. The first Bearer is situated close to your current location and is engaged in healing a soldier. However, offering him food at the moment is impossible because doing so would attract the soldier's attention.

Another Bearer utilizing her magical powers (Image via Square Enix)

Therefore, switch to a different Bearer and proceed towards the area where three soldiers are positioned. Ascend the stairs and turn right immediately, where you will discover another Bearer utilizing her magical powers. Approach her and provide your First Comestible to her.

Now return to the place where three Soldiers are standing. Once you arrive, you will encounter another individual using magical powers to dry clothes. Give the second food item to this person. Then, return to the individual healing the soldier and give them the last food item.

Once you have delivered the final food item, your ultimate goal is to locate Veil. Look for an exclamation mark (!) that can assist you in tracking her down. Once you have interacted with Veil, the quest "Friend of the People" will be completed.

Upon accomplishing the quest, you will be rewarded with 25 Magicked Ash, a valuable crafting material in Final Fantasy 16 employed to create powerful swords. Additionally, you will receive 1000 Gil and gain 18 EXP.

