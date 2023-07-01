How to complete Get Cart in Final Fantasy 16

Final Fantasy 16 offers an engaging storyline and challenging boss fights. The main campaign is filled with intense action sequences, with its side quests possessing their own distinctiveness and adventurous qualities. Each one delivers an enjoyable and captivating gameplay experience. However, to finish these side quests, you must overcome some challenging obstacles.

The side quests in Final Fantasy 16 provide an excellent opportunity to discover the various regions in the game. While some involve defeating enemies, others require you to search an area for specific items requested by NPCs.

One such side quest in Final Fantasy 16 is Get Cart, which involves locating a missing cart and exploring a region known as The Dhalmekian Republic.

This article provides details on how to find the missing cart and successfully complete the quest.

Final Fantasy 16 side quest guide: Get Cart

You must go to the Dhalmekian Republic region (Image via Square Enix)

In Final Fantasy 16, the Get Cart side quest can be accessed while progressing through a main quest called Onward.

To begin, you must head to the Dhalmekian Republic region. Utilize Fast Travel from Hideaway by selecting the region on your map. Once you arrive at the location, you will receive a notification about an available additional quest. Open the map, and you will see a mark (!) near your current location.

Open the map and you will see a mark (!) (Image via Square Enix)

Follow the marker (!) and upon arrival at the designated spot, you will encounter two individuals named Jonasz and Cvetko. They require your help in locating a missing cart, which they suspect may have been taken by a group of enemies. Once you agree to assist them, your side quest will commence.

A group of Bandits and mini-boss known as the Desert Djinn (Image via Square Enix)

Upon accepting the side quest, a marker (!) will appear to guide you to the designated location. Embark on your journey to the specified area, riding your beloved Mount Chocobo. Once you arrive, you will encounter a group of bandits and face a powerful mini-boss known as the Desert Djinn. Your task at this point is to eliminate each of these adversaries.

Use your powerful Eikonic abilities to eliminate these foes, but remain cautious of the boss's devastating blows, which can inflict substantial damage. It is crucial to fully leverage the powers of both the Phoenix Eikonic and Garuda Eikonic abilities.

Additionally, employing the Precision Dodge technique will prove invaluable in effectively blocking incoming attacks. By using heavy Eikonic attacks, you will be able to eliminate both the smaller enemies and the boss. As a reward for defeating these foes, you will receive experience points, ability points, and a crafting material known as Steelsilk.

After that, move forward and eliminate the obstacle in your path, a wooden log, by activating the R2 button. Subsequently, you will encounter a damaged cart positioned on the ground.

A brief cinematic sequence will ensue, showcasing the arrival of Jonasz and Cvetko, who will then present you with various rewards. These rewards include 500 EXP, 800 Gil, 20 Renown, and 80 Wyrrite.

